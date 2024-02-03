Middlesbrough v Sunderland predictions, betting odds and tips: Boro can bolster playoff hopes in Tees-Wear derby

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday

Best bet

Middlesbrough

1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Middlesbrough v Sunderland odds

Middlesbrough 11-10

Sunderland 13-5

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Middlesbrough v Sunderland predictions

Middlesbrough and Sunderland both hold realistic hopes of finishing the season in the Championship playoff places, but home advantage could be crucial in this Tees-Wear derby.

Boro have had 12 days to reset after their 6-2 aggregate defeat to Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals and they did topple the Premier League Blues 1-0 at the Riverside.

On the whole, Michael Carrick’s side have delivered in big home fixtures this season with league wins at the Riverside against Championship leaders Leicester and playoff contenders Southampton and West Brom.

Sunderland have had a mixed start to life under Michael Beale, winning only three of their eight games, and the jury is still out with some supporters despite last weekend’s 3-1 home victory over Stoke.

The Black Cats have won only one of their last nine away league games and there seems to be a reliance on 13-goal winger Jack Clarke for their creative output.

Key stat

There have been under 2.5 goals in seven of Sunderland's last eight Championship away games.

