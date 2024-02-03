Middlesbrough v Sunderland predictions, betting odds and tips: Boro can bolster playoff hopes in Tees-Wear derby
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Middlesbrough v Sunderland in the Championship on Sunday
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Where to watch Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football, midday Sunday
Best bet
Middlesbrough
1pt 11-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
Middlesbrough v Sunderland odds
Middlesbrough 11-10
Sunderland 13-5
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Middlesbrough v Sunderland predictions
Middlesbrough and Sunderland both hold realistic hopes of finishing the season in the Championship playoff places, but home advantage could be crucial in this Tees-Wear derby.
Boro have had 12 days to reset after their 6-2 aggregate defeat to Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals and they did topple the Premier League Blues 1-0 at the Riverside.
On the whole, Michael Carrick’s side have delivered in big home fixtures this season with league wins at the Riverside against Championship leaders Leicester and playoff contenders Southampton and West Brom.
Sunderland have had a mixed start to life under Michael Beale, winning only three of their eight games, and the jury is still out with some supporters despite last weekend’s 3-1 home victory over Stoke.
The Black Cats have won only one of their last nine away league games and there seems to be a reliance on 13-goal winger Jack Clarke for their creative output.
Key stat
There have been under 2.5 goals in seven of Sunderland's last eight Championship away games.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 3 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:23, 3 February 2024
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 4: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Manchester United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils resurgence can continue
- Arsenal v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League weekend betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet
- Premier League weekend football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365
- Football accumulator tips for Sunday February 4: Back our 16-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Manchester United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils resurgence can continue
- Arsenal v Liverpool predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League weekend betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet
- Premier League weekend football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Saturday night boxing Joshua Buatsi v Dan Azeez: where to watch, fight cards & betting tips + grab a £30 free bet from Sky Bet
- Wales v Scotland rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Italy v England rugby free bet: bet £10 get £30 in free bets for Saturday's Six Nations clash
- Six Nations 2024: TV schedule, full fixture list + bag £30 in free bets from bet365