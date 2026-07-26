Market Movers: Jamie Griffith looks at the biggest odds changes in the Premier League and EFL ante-post markets

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Ante-post betting is one of the most exciting parts of the build-up to a new season, although it can often be tricky to keep an eye on so many ever-changing markets.

Despite there still being well over two weeks until the kick off in any of England's top divisions, there has already been some serious movement across a range of Premier League and EFL betting, so we have taken a look at what is driving the market moves.

Premier League

Arsenal ended a 22-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions and they are favourites to come out on top again.

Mikel Arteta's side opened as 6-4 shots and are yet to see that price change with the Gunners holding on to most of the side who landed the title.

Around them in the outright betting, though, there is plenty going on as several of their key rivals have undergone significant renovation.

Second-favourites Manchester City have been pushed out from 5-2 to 11-4, although it is likely their odds will rise further if Rodri gets his wish to move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool come next in the betting and the bookies are split on the effectiveness of their summer business.

Bet365 cut them from 11-2 to 5-1 around the time of new boss Andoni Iraola's unveiling, while Coral and Ladbrokes have pushed them out to 13-2 from 11-2, perhaps due to the Reds' inability to land key targets such as Yan Diomande.

Chelsea, in contrast, have had no issues splashing the cash.

Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda have joined for a combined total of well over £200 million, but the Blues' board's continued preference for potential over immediate impact means the bookies are not too worried – Xabi Alonso's side are 9-1 after opening at 10-1.

The biggest drop in title odds belongs to their London rivals Tottenham, who have plummeted to 20-1 from 50-1 following some big-money summer signings.

Roberto De Zerbi's decision to join the struggling Lilywhites late last term has been rewarded with a host of new players, including midfield pair Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, top-class centre-backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, and experienced left-back Andy Robertson.

With their north London rivals looking too good, the title may prove beyond Spurs. However, major improvement should come and a top-four finish is the aim, so it is no surprise to see bet365 have cut them from 8-1 to 3-1 in that market.

Aston Villa are another team who will be aiming for Champions League qualification, but the exits of Rogers and Youri Tielemans leave some huge gaps in midfield.

Unai Emery's tactics can be tricky to adapt to, though, so while new signings Johan Manzambi and Joao Gomes should help fill those holes, regression is expected, and the bookies agree.

Bet365 make it 4-1 that the Villans finish in the top four, despite opening with them as 5-2 shots.

At the other end, it could be a long season for promoted sides Coventry, Ipswich and Hull. All three are odds-on for the drop and with next-best Sunderland being pushed out to 9-4 from 2-1, the odds-compilers are of the opinion the trio are heading back to the Championship.

Premier League title odds

Team Odds Arsenal 6-4 Manchester City 11-4 Liverpool 5-1 Manchester United 6-1 Chelsea 9-1 Tottenham 20-1

Odds from bet365 and correct at time of publishing.

Championship

West Ham have had the biggest impact on the Championship title betting due to two key developments over the summer.

The Hammers opened as 9-4 favourites to win the second-tier title but that looked short given the amount of expected departures.

However, once it was announced that Nuno Espirito Santo would be staying on as head coach, West Ham's price started to look decent value.

No drop in odds initially followed but a price decrease did arrive – they are now 2-1 – once it was confirmed that influential captain Jarrod Bowen, who was directly involved in an impressive 20 Premier League goals last term, would be staying at the club.

Wolves (11-2) and Burnley (9-1) have seen little movement in their prices despite the arrivals of new managers Cesar Peixoto and Nicky Hayen but there have been changes among the other contenders.

Middlesbrough are 10-1 from 12-1 after showing they are willing to splash the cash earned from selling Hayden Hackney, bringing in promising forward Will Lankshear for a potential £20 million.

Southampton look set to avoid a points deduction for their spying misdemeanour last season, so it is no surprise to see that last season's form team in the second tier have been cut to 12-1 from 16-1.

The controversy saw them thrown out of the Championship playoffs but they look to have avoided any long-term damage.

Norwich are also fancied to go well, but punters have latched on to that, with Hills having to shorten the Canaries' top-eight finish odds from 6-5 to 10-11.

The expanded playoffs mean six teams will have their season extended instead of four.

Sheffield United seem to be heading the other way. Plenty of key players, such as Andre Brooks and Jairo Riedewald, have departed and not been replaced, so it is no surprise they are 6-5 from 17-20 for a top-eight finish with Paddy Power.

League One

League One title favourites Leicester have hovered around 5-2 since the market opened but there has been far more variance in the odds of next-best Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls endured a disastrous 2025-26 campaign, being slapped with numerous points deductions and managing only two wins as they were relegated to the third tier.

New owners have lifted spirits at Hillsborough and the signing of Louie Barry and the return of Barry Bannan highlight their ambition.

Bookmakers have acted on that strong summer spree, too, with Hills cutting Wednesday from 15-2 to 5-1 for the title.

The other side relegated from the Championship, Oxford, are not in the same boat. They opened as 14-1 title contenders but are 25-1 after some key departures and the risky appointment of managerial rookie Aaron Ramsey.

At the other end of the table, Burton's odds to finish bottom were cut to 11-2 from 9-1 by bet365 after news broke last week of an FA breach regarding transfer dealings.

A points deduction could come later in the season, so it is no surprise to see the firm playing it safe with Albion's odds.

Relegation candidates Burton and title favourites Leicester look set for contrasting seasons in League One Credit: Getty Images

League Two

The League Two outright market has a new favourite after Salford's odds were slashed from 11-1 to 6-1 by bet365 following a strong recruitment drive and the appointment of a new manager.

Incoming boss Peter Cklamovski represents a risk but a calculated one, as he worked under Ange Postecoglou for years, and new signings Will Aimson, Macauley Langstaff and Joe Powell are players who could be playing at a higher level and strengthen an already-talented squad.

The Ammies aren't the only team to have shortened in the betting, with Bristol Rovers dropping to 8-1 from an opening price of 12-1.

The Pirates ended last season strongly, winning 11 of their final 14 fixtures, and they look determined to kick on, bringing in seven new players.

Where there are winners there are losers and Rotherham have seen the biggest drop, drifting to 14-1 after being 9-1 at the end of May, mainly due to the departures of Shaun McWilliams, Dru Yearwood and Salford new boy Powell, along with 14 other players.

York have spent big following promotion from the National League and it is no surprise to see that they have been cut to 12-5 from 11-4 for promotion.

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