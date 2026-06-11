Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Our expert has a shots bet to follow on Thursday night

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group A fixture between South Korea and Czech Republic.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, June 11

Pavel Sulc over 1.5 shots

South Korea vs Czech Republic

World Cup, Group A, Friday 3am

Czech Republic against South Korea is not expected to be a goalfest but there should still be plenty of attacking opportunities for Pavel Sulc to make his mark on this Group A contest.

The best bet is for Sulc to have over 1.5 shots after a breakthrough season with Lyon where he scored 11 times and claimed the Czech Player of the Year award.

Sulc had two shots in each of the playoff matches against Ireland and Denmark and he also went over 1.5 shots in the two most difficult qualifying matches against Croatia.

BoyleSports are a best-priced 20-21 and because of their SuperSub offer will carry the bet on to his substitute should Sulc be replaced.

Odds: 20-21 with Boylesports

Read more football predictions:

South Korea vs Czech Republic World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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