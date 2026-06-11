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Football

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Our expert has a shots bet to follow on Thursday night

Racing Post Sport football expert Mark Langdon is on hand with his best bet throughout the World Cup. Tonight's wager comes from South Korea vs Czech Republic

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Mark Langdon has studied Thursday's matches and his best bet comes from the World Cup Group A fixture between South Korea and Czech Republic.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, June 11

Pavel Sulc over 1.5 shots

South Korea vs Czech Republic
World Cup, Group A, Friday 3am

Czech Republic against South Korea is not expected to be a goalfest but there should still be plenty of attacking opportunities for Pavel Sulc to make his mark on this Group A contest.

The best bet is for Sulc to have over 1.5 shots after a breakthrough season with Lyon where he scored 11 times and claimed the Czech Player of the Year award.

Sulc had two shots in each of the playoff matches against Ireland and Denmark and he also went over 1.5 shots in the two most difficult qualifying matches against Croatia.

BoyleSports are a best-priced 20-21 and because of their SuperSub offer will carry the bet on to his substitute should Sulc be replaced.

Odds: 20-21 with Boylesports

Read more football predictions:

South Korea vs Czech Republic World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Mexico vs South Africa World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder 

Mexico vs South Africa: Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or a draw with Sky Bet 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

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Published on inFootball

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