Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post, with plenty to discuss.

Arsenal have increased the gap at the top of the Premier League to five points following their 4-0 win over Everton on Wednesday and struggling Wolves slipped further into relegation trouble as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The boys discuss the relevance of those results on the betting markets as well as another night of FA Cup shocks as League Two Grimsby won at top-flight basement boys Southampton and Tottenham were turned over by Championship promotion-chasers Sheffield United.

It is a massive weekend of action and Mark takes us through his best Premier League bets, with Manchester City looking to narrow the Gunners' lead when they face Newcastle in Saturday's early kick-off, while no quarter will be given when Manchester United head to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Football League guru Dan Childs is on hand with his best bets too in another cracking show where no stone will be left unturned in the hunt for winners.

