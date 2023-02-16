Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast

After getting nine out of ten on his Premier League bets of the weekend last week, Mark Langdon is back with more words of wisdom on the Mark Langdon's Bets Club podcast, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post.

Mark joins presenter Jack Reeve as they look back on a massive week with Manchester City climbing back to the top of the table with their 3-1 win at Arsenal on Wednesday.

The boys discuss whether the title dream has now died for the Gunners and if the champions can now stretch out and justify their favouritism.

The team also discuss the return of the Champions League and defeats for Tottenham and Chelsea in Europe before Mark picks out his favourite selections from this weekend's Premier League card.

EFL betting supremo Dan Childs is also back with his best Football League bets of the week, so click on the link and get your football punting weekend off to a strong start with some shrewd advice from the Bets Club panel.

