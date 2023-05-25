Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon are hoping to go out in style as they team up for the final Bets Club episode of the season.

The final round of fixtures in what has been an exhilarating Premier League campaign takes place on Sunday and with Manchester City already crowned champions, attention turns to the relegation scrap.

Two from Leeds, Leicester and Everton will join Southampton in the Championship next season but Mark isn't anticipating too much final-day drama. An Everton win at home to Bournemouth will be enough to send the other pair down.

As always, Mark picks out his best bet for each game while the Bets Club team also cast an eye over the European finals. Manchester City face Inter in the Champions League, Sevilla square up against Roma in the Europa League and West Ham lock horns with Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

Football League expert Dan Childs is also on hand to provide his insight for the EFL playoff finals.

