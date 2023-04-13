Mark Langdon is off on his holidays this week but Racing Post football expert James Milton has stepped in to join Jack Reeve for Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post in association with Copy Bet.

There's Champions League action to review as Manchester City impressed in a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich, a result which leaves the team to ponder whether this will finally be the Citizens' year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, sank to a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid. Is their season now a complete write-off?

The team also discuss the Premier League title race and relegation battle while James is on hand with all the best bets for the weekend top-flight matches.

Our football tipster also delivers his top treble, which has been enhanced by CopyBet, while EFL expert Joe Casey is back on the pod to talk all things Championship, League One and League Two.

