Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast in association with CopyBet

James Milton joins Jack Reeve to preview this week's Premier League action

Mark Langdon is off on his holidays this week but Racing Post football expert James Milton has stepped in to join Jack Reeve for Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post in association with Copy Bet.

There's Champions League action to review as Manchester City impressed in a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich, a result which leaves the team to ponder whether this will finally be the Citizens' year.

Chelsea, meanwhile, sank to a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid. Is their season now a complete write-off?

Click to listen to Mark Langdon's Bets Club on AudioBoom

The team also discuss the Premier League title race and relegation battle while James is on hand with all the best bets for the weekend top-flight matches.

Our football tipster also delivers his top treble, which has been enhanced by CopyBet, while EFL expert Joe Casey is back on the pod to talk all things Championship, League One and League Two.

Not got a CopyBet account? Click here to bet £10 and get £40 in free bets

For verified UK clients only. The qualifying bet should start at £10 and have 1.5 or greater odds. Following the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets that can be used one after another. Each free bet lasts for seven days. Single bets only. Pre-match or Live. No Cash-Out. Max payout £500. Please gamble responsibly. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Joe ChampionRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 15:36, 13 April 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFootball tips