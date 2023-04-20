Refreshed and raring to go after his break, Mark Langdon is reunited with Jack Reeve for a packed edition of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post in association with CopyBet.

The line-up for the Champions League semi-finals is now complete after an intriguing conclusion to the quarter-final stage and with Napoli having fallen by the wayside, who is Mark backing to go on and be crowned European champions?

Manchester City will be facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals and the team examine the Citizens' chances of winning the treble this season ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final encounter with Sheffield United.

Click to listen to on AudioBoom

Mark also has his say on the other semi-final between Brighton and Manchester United before turning his attention to a truncated round of Premier League action featuring some big games at both ends of the table.

Our top tipster gives his best bets for the top-flight action before the team discuss the massive top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City next Wednesday. Have the Gunners blown their chance at being crowned champions, or can they hold off Pep Guardiola's men?

Mark also delivers his top treble, which has been enhanced by CopyBet, while EFL expert Dan Childs is back from his holiday to give the pod his top picks ahead of another vital weekend in the Football League.

Not got a CopyBet account?

For verified UK clients only. The qualifying bet should start at £10 and have 1.5 or greater odds. Following the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets that can be used one after another. Each free bet lasts for seven days. Single bets only. Pre-match or Live. No Cash-Out. Max payout £500. Please gamble responsibly. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Follow us on Twitter