Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting podcast in association with CopyBet

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return to preview this week's Premier League action

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.

It's been a good week for Manchester City and they're now within touching distance of completing the treble. After dismantling Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, can anybody stop them?

Click to listen to Mark Langdon's Bets Club on Audioboom

The Premier League title race looks to be finished, but the relegation picture still remains unclear. Mark takes a look at this weekend's Premier League fixtures and pinpoints the value.

Football League expert Dan Childs is also on hand with his best bets for the EFL playoffs.

Get Mark's boosted treble here - https://sportsbook.copybet.com/pre-match/match/multiples/Soccer/Europe/566

Bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with CopyBet, a sportsbook like no other where you can copy bets from the top tipsters. Head over to CopyBet to claim. New customers only. Free bets are available only to UK residents over 18-years-old. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Not got a CopyBet account? Click here to bet £10 and get £40 in free bets

For verified UK clients only. The qualifying bet should start at £10 and have 1.5 or greater odds. Following the qualifying bet, you will receive four free bets that can be used one after another. Each free bet lasts for seven days. Single bets only. Pre-match or Live. No Cash-Out. Max payout £500. Please gamble responsibly. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Adam ScrivenRacing Post Sport
Published on 18 May 2023Last updated 16:40, 18 May 2023
icon
