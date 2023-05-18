Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.

It's been a good week for Manchester City and they're now within touching distance of completing the treble. After dismantling Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, can anybody stop them?

The Premier League title race looks to be finished, but the relegation picture still remains unclear. Mark takes a look at this weekend's Premier League fixtures and pinpoints the value.

Football League expert Dan Childs is also on hand with his best bets for the EFL playoffs.

