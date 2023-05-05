There are three weeks left of the Premier League season but there's still plenty to talk about on the latest episode of Mark Langdon's Bets Club.

It looks like being another key weekend in the battle to avoid relegation to the Championship and Mark tries to make sense of it all by predicting which three teams are the ones most likely to fall through the trap door.

At the other end, time is running out for Arsenal to stop Manchester City retaining their title, but with a tough trip to Newcastle on Sunday, is this the weekend when the dream dies for Mikel Arteta's Gunners?

And, if that wasn't enough, it is the final weekend of the regular EFL season and expert Dan Childs is on hand with his best bets.

