Sandwiched in between a midweek round of Premier League matches and a vital weekend of domestic football, Mark Langdon and Jack Reeve are back to bring you Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post in association with CopyBet.

There's only one place for the team to start and that's picking over the bones of Manchester City's comprehensive victory over Arsenal on Wednesday which leaves them a short price to win the Premier League; but can they win the Champions League and FA Cup, too?

While bookmakers think the title race is as good as over, the fight for Premier League survival is heating up and Mark provides his thoughts on all of the upcoming big games for those sides scrapping against the drop.

The ongoing issues at Chelsea and Tottenham are also on the agenda before attention switches to this weekend's matches with Mark giving out his best bets for the next bundle of Premier League fixtures.

The Racing Post's top football tipsters also puts up his top treble, which has been enhanced by CopyBet, while EFL expert Dan Childs joins the show to deliver his best bets on the penultimate weekend of the Football League season.

