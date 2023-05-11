We've reached the sharp end of the football season and Mark Langdon and Jack Reeve are here to discuss all the big talking points in the latest episode of Bets Club, the weekly football betting podcast from the Racing Post in association with CopyBet.

Manchester City's treble pursuit takes them to Everton on Sunday, between the two legs of their massive Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid. Can City keep Arsenal at arm's length in the title race, or can an Everton side boosted by a shock win at Brighton pull further clear of the relegation zone?

Everton's win on the south coast was one of a handful of results over the bank holiday weekend to shake up the relegation picture and Mark gives his thoughts on how the bottom three will end up following the latest round of matches.

The Bets Club team cast an eye over the next round of Premier League fixtures with Mark picking out his favourite bet for each game.

The Racing Post's top football tipster then puts together his top treble for the weekend, which has been enhanced by CopyBet, before attention switches to the Football League playoffs.

The team have their say on who will achieve promotion from all three divisions, assembling a playoff winners treble which comes out at a nice price.

