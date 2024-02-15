Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this weekend's Premier League action
Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.
Manchester City have moved ominously through the gears since the start of the year and the champions welcome Chelsea to the Etihad in this weekend's headline Premier League fixture.
Mark then runs the rule over all the weekend’s remaining top-flight matches, including Liverpool's visit to a Brentford side beginning to find their mojo.
EFL expert Aaron Ashley is on hand to deliver his best bets from a jam-packed Football League schedule and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, League One title hopefuls Bolton.
Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a bet builder, treble and offer up their other fancies.
Published on 15 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 08:10, 15 February 2024
