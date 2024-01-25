Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this week's FA Cup fourth-round action
Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.
The fourth round of the FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend and the team kick off by previewing the tie of the round between Tottenham and holders Manchester City on Friday night.
Mark then runs the rule over all of this weekend’s FA Cup fixtures, including Liverpool's home clash with Championship side Norwich on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Ashley returns to the show with his best bets in the EFL and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Charlton.
Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a bet builder, treble and offer up their other fancies.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 25 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:24, 25 January 2024
- Friday's FA Cup fourth round predictions, betting odds and tips
- Tottenham v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair
- Tottenham v Manchester City Betting Offer - Grab £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus: FA Cup fourth round
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday January 25: Back our 10-3 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
- Thursday Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips
- Friday's FA Cup fourth round predictions, betting odds and tips
- Tottenham v Man City predictions, odds and betting tips: get 30-1 on a goal to be scored with Betfair
- Tottenham v Manchester City Betting Offer - Grab £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus: FA Cup fourth round
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday January 25: Back our 10-3 acca plus get £40 in free bets with CopyBet
- Thursday Women's Champions League predictions and free football tips