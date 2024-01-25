Racing Post logo
Football tips

Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast

Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this week's FA Cup fourth-round action

Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club.

The fourth round of the FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend and the team kick off by previewing the tie of the round between Tottenham and holders Manchester City on Friday night. 

Mark then runs the rule over all of this weekend’s FA Cup fixtures, including Liverpool's home clash with Championship side Norwich on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Ashley returns to the show with his best bets in the EFL and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Charlton.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a bet builder, treble and offer up their other fancies.

Racing Post Sport Staff

Published on 25 January 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 15:24, 25 January 2024

