Manchester United may pose main threat to City dominance in 2023-24 Premier League

While Manchester City focus on completing a 2022-23 Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, most of their rivals are already plotting to topple the dominant Citizens in next season's title race.

City, champions of England five times in the past six years, are 4-6 with bet365 – and as short as 1-2 elsewhere – to retain their title in 2023-24 but bookmakers are less clear about who poses the biggest threat to Pep Guardiola's side.

Runners-up Arsenal, overpowered by City on the run-in, had the second-youngest team in the top flight and should kick on despite their Champions League commitments.

However, the Gunners were in a two-horse title race with City and that is unlikely to be the case next season.

Liverpool finished 2022-23 strongly but missed out on a top-four spot and their much-needed midfield overhaul will not be built around long-term target Jude Bellingham, who is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid.

Newcastle's Champions League qualification was a pleasant surprise given that they had been 17-2 to make the top four at the start of term. Eddie Howe, like Mikel Arteta, relied on a settled core of first-team regulars but both the Magpies and the Gunners will need deeper squads in 2023-24.

It would take a leap of faith to back Chelsea at 14-1 after they finished 12th on 44 points and another bottom-half finish is a 9-1 chance with bet365.

The Blues were champions under Antonio Conte in 2016-17, having finished tenth the previous season, and the lack of European football should benefit them but Mauricio Pochettino, finally officially named as new manager on Monday, inherits an expensively assembled mess of a squad at Stamford Bridge.

Of the challengers to City, Manchester United make the most appeal at 11-1 despite ongoing uncertainty over the club's ownership.

The Red Devils could still dash their rivals' treble dream in the FA Cup final, having beaten Newcastle to lift the EFL Cup in February, and Erik ten Hag also secured third place in his first season in England.

United were comfortably the lowest scorers in the top six but their xG stats suggest that could be rectified by signing a ruthless finisher such as Tottenham's Harry Kane to ease the burden on the resurgent Marcus Rashford.

After losing their opening fixture to Brighton, Ten Hag's men won 15 and drew three of their 18 subsequent league games at Old Trafford. That was despite the fact that Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Casemiro, key players down the spine of the team, started just 24, 24 and 22 league matches due to injuries and suspensions.

United were too often undermined by individual goalkeeping and defensive errors but, whether or not they halt the City juggernaut at Wembley, they have made significant progress in Ten Hag's debut season.

Premier League top six: Seagulls aiming high in first full season under De Zerbi

United beat Brighton on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final after the Seagulls had gone off as favourites on neutral territory – a sign of their excellent performance levels under Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton ended up sixth, qualifying for the Europa League, despite cramming their last nine league fixtures into little over a month. They won 3-0 at Arsenal and took four points off United and City at home during that hectic run-in and are worth backing to repeat their top-six heroics next term.

Star assets Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are likely to be sold but Brighton's recruitment team are always thinking three moves ahead.

Teenage forwards Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso are hugely exciting prospects and the Seagulls are unlikely to regress after a full pre-season programme under De Zerbi.

Premier League relegation: Goal-shy Wolves need to up their game

Championship playoff winners Luton completed the line-up for the 2023-24 Premier League and they, along with Burnley and Sheffield United, will be aiming to match the success of this term's promoted clubs.

Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Fulham were the ante-post favourites for relegation but all three stayed up and Wolves are an interesting price for the drop next term.

Julen Lopetegui's arrival in December dragged Wanderers out of trouble but they were the lowest scorers in the division with just 31 goals in 38 games and the underlying stats suggested they were flattered by a modest points tally of 41.

Lopetegui has already voiced his concerns over the club's summer transfer strategy and there isn't much margin for error in the survival battle. Six of Wolves' 11 wins were by a 1-0 margin and they lost 6-0 at Brighton, 2-0 at Manchester United and 5-0 at Arsenal in their last three away fixtures.

EFL: Carrick's Boro pose serious threat to relegated big guns

Leicester, Leeds and Southampton head the Championship title betting after relegation from the top flight but they are dropping into a strong division and Middlesbrough make more appeal at 10-1.

Only champions Burnley outscored Middlesbrough in the regular season before Boro were stifled by Coventry in a 1-0 aggregate defeat in the playoff semi-finals. Their future still looks bright under Michael Carrick, whose contacts and style of football should attract some classy loanees.

Lincoln could be a team to support when top-half and top-seven markets emerge in League One. The Imps drew 20 of their 46 matches this season, the most in the EFL, but sharpened up their act late on, winning five of their last eight games including a 2-0 victory away to champions Plymouth.

In League Two, bet365 are taking no chances with Wrexham, who are 100-30 to win the title on their return to the Football League. Their fellow promoted club Notts County look the each-way value at 11-1, having earned 107 points and scored 117 goals in this season's National League.

Follow us on Twitter