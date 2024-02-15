Manchester City v Chelsea bet builder tips for a 19-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League Free Bets

All attention was on the Champions League during the week but now it's back to domestic matters. On Sunday a resurgent Manchester United travel to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, but before that all eyes will be on Chelsea's visit to play Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The even better news is that BetMGM are offering a £40 free football bet on the Premier League for you to use on bet builders.

Grab your £40 BetMGM football free bet builder bet bonus here .

Manchester City v Chelsea Bet Builder Tips for Saturday

Here's our 19-1 bet slip for Manchester City v Chelsea on Saturday:

Over 3.5 goals @6-5 with BetMGM

The last league meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-4 thriller at Stamford Bridge and another open game can be expected on Saturday. City are the league's top scorers on 56, while Chelsea have scored 41 and conceded 40 - in their last three league fixtures alone they have scored six and let in nine.

Both teams to score (BTTS Yes) @3-4 with BetMGM

Chelsea might be languishing in tenth in the Premier League table but their last two fixtures, a 3-1 win away to Aston Villa in the FA Cup followed by a 3-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace, have offered grounds for optimism.

Rodri to be shown a card @3-1 with BetMGM

Rodri has been shown seven yellow cards in 20 Premier League appearances this season and could easily find his way into the ref's book again in a fixture where the midfield battle will be key and Chelsea could look to catch City out on the counter.

Cole Palmer to score anytime @22-5 with BetMGM

Wythenshawe-born Palmer has been the brightest light in Chelsea's season and scored against his former employers in November's return fixture.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Premier League weekend schedule starting Saturday, February 17

Here's the full schedule of weekend Premier League action, with details of which matches are televised. You can claim a £40 BetMGM free bet here to spend on these matches:

Saturday, February 17

12.30pm - Brentford v Liverpool (TNT Sports)

3.00pm - Burnley v Arsenal

3.00pm - Fulham v Aston Villa

3.00pm - Newcastle v Bournemouth

3.00pm - Nottingham Forest v West Ham

3.00pm - Tottenham v Wolves

5.30pm - Manchester City v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Sunday, February 18

2.00pm - Sheffield United v Brighton (Sky Sports)

4.30pm - Luton Town v Manchester United (Sky Sports)

Monday, February 5

8.00pm - Everton v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet £10

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offe r when you place a qualifying £10 bet.

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM football betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horse racing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.