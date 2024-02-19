Manchester City v Brentford predictions, betting odds and tips: Bees can pose a threat to champions

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When to bet on Manchester City v Brentford

Tuesday. 7.30pm

Best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

2pts 13-8 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes

Manchester City v Brentford odds

Manchester City 1-5

Brentford 16-1

Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Brentford team news

Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol is out with an ankle injury, while Jack Grealish is struggling with a groin problem he picked up in last week's 3-1Champions League win in Copenhagen.

Brentford

Defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out with an ankle injury while Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey all remain sidelined.

Manchester City v Brentford predictions

Manchester City are no longer in the position where winning their game in hand will see them overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and they need to up their game after grabbing a late point against Chelsea on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side exposed gaps in the City rearguard and their London neighbours Brentford should feel they can do the same, especially as they won at the Etihad last season.

Erling Haaland may still not be truly firing in the Premier League since his return from injury and there is a chance that the sleeping lion will awaken against the Bees.

But City have generally found home clean sheets hard to come by and Pep Guardiola's side can be troubled once again.

A repeat of Brentford's victory last term looks unlikely, but Brentford's spirits have been lifted by Ivan Toney's return - the striker has scored four goals in five games - and by ending a five-match away losing streak with an impressive 2-0 win at Wolves last time.

They have enough to at least become another team to prevent Ederson from picking up his clean-sheet bonus.

Key stat

Manchester City have kept two clean sheets in their last nine home league games

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

