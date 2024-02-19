Manchester City v Brentford predictions, betting odds and tips: Bees can pose a threat to champions
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Manchester City v Brentford in the Premier League on Tuesday
When to bet on Manchester City v Brentford
Tuesday. 7.30pm
Best bet
Manchester City to win & both teams to score
2pts 13-8 Betfair, Coral, Ladbrokes
Manchester City v Brentford odds
Manchester City 1-5
Brentford 16-1
Draw 13-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Manchester City v Brentford team news
Manchester City
Josko Gvardiol is out with an ankle injury, while Jack Grealish is struggling with a groin problem he picked up in last week's 3-1Champions League win in Copenhagen.
Brentford
Defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out with an ankle injury while Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Josh Dasilva and Aaron Hickey all remain sidelined.
Manchester City v Brentford predictions
Manchester City are no longer in the position where winning their game in hand will see them overtake Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and they need to up their game after grabbing a late point against Chelsea on Saturday.
Mauricio Pochettino's side exposed gaps in the City rearguard and their London neighbours Brentford should feel they can do the same, especially as they won at the Etihad last season.
Erling Haaland may still not be truly firing in the Premier League since his return from injury and there is a chance that the sleeping lion will awaken against the Bees.
But City have generally found home clean sheets hard to come by and Pep Guardiola's side can be troubled once again.
A repeat of Brentford's victory last term looks unlikely, but Brentford's spirits have been lifted by Ivan Toney's return - the striker has scored four goals in five games - and by ending a five-match away losing streak with an impressive 2-0 win at Wolves last time.
They have enough to at least become another team to prevent Ederson from picking up his clean-sheet bonus.
Key stat
Manchester City have kept two clean sheets in their last nine home league games
Probable teams
Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland
Brentford (3-5-2): Flekken; Collins, Ajer, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay
Published on 19 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 13:47, 19 February 2024
