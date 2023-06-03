Manchester City 1-4 for treble after Gundogan goals see off United in FA Cup final

Manchester City are 1-4 to complete the treble after Ilkay Gundogan's brace earned the Premier League champions a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Citizens were 18-1 to win the league, FA Cup and Champions League at the start of the season but the two domestic trophies are in the bag and they face 7-2 underdogs Inter in next Saturday's Champions League final in Istanbul.

Any big-match nerves for Pep Guardiola's side at Wembley were settled after just 12 seconds when Gundogan, 11-1 to be the first goalscorer, volleyed a spectacular opener.

Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute but Gundogan restored City's lead early in the second half and United, 3-1 to lift the cup when the final kicked off, were unable to find an equaliser.

The City win in 90 minutes with both teams scoring had been a 21-10 chance before the final and in-form skipper Gundogan, denied a hat-trick by an offside flag, was 12-1 to be named player of the match.

The Citizens are 9-20 to beat 13-2 Inter in 90 minutes in the Champions League final and Gundogan is 11-1 to open the scoring again.

United, who won the EFL Cup and finished third in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge, are 11-1 to win the 2023-24 Premier League with City 4-6 favourites to claim a sixth title in seven seasons.

