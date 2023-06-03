Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Manchester City 1-4 for treble after Gundogan goals see off United in FA Cup final

Ilkay Gundogan was Manchester City's hero in the FA Cup final
Ilkay Gundogan was Manchester City's hero in the FA Cup finalCredit: NurPhoto

Manchester City are 1-4 to complete the treble after Ilkay Gundogan's brace earned the Premier League champions a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

The Citizens were 18-1 to win the league, FA Cup and Champions League at the start of the season but the two domestic trophies are in the bag and they face 7-2 underdogs Inter in next Saturday's Champions League final in Istanbul.

Any big-match nerves for Pep Guardiola's side at Wembley were settled after just 12 seconds when Gundogan, 11-1 to be the first goalscorer, volleyed a spectacular opener. 

Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute but Gundogan restored City's lead early in the second half and United, 3-1 to lift the cup when the final kicked off, were unable to find an equaliser.

The City win in 90 minutes with both teams scoring had been a 21-10 chance before the final and in-form skipper Gundogan, denied a hat-trick by an offside flag, was 12-1 to be named player of the match.

The Citizens are 9-20 to beat 13-2 Inter in 90 minutes in the Champions League final and Gundogan is 11-1 to open the scoring again. 

United, who won the EFL Cup and finished third in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge, are 11-1 to win the 2023-24 Premier League with City 4-6 favourites to claim a sixth title in seven seasons.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 3 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 3 June 2023
icon
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips