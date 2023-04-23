Luton v Middlesbrough predictions and odds: Promotion hopefuls look hard to split

Where to watch Luton v Middlesbrough

Luton v Middlesbrough team news

Luton

The Hatters have no fresh injury concerns and are likely to be unchanged from the team who drew at Reading.

Middlesbrough

Isaiah Jones could come into midfield after a strong substitute performance in the win over Hull, but otherwise Boro could be unchanged.

Luton v Middlesbrough predictions

Luton and Middlesbrough will have earmarked this fixture as potentially having a huge bearing on their seasons for a few weeks, but the way it has worked out, little appears to be at stake at Kenilworth Road.

While the scrap to claim a top-six spot looks set to go the full course, these two can watch from the sidelines, safe in the knowledge that not only will they be extending their seasons but they also look set to have home advantage for the second leg of their semi-finals.

Even Sheffield United, who have been in FA Cup action this week, are unlikely to be caught if these two still harboured faint hopes of claiming the second automatic-promotion spot.

So, we are all left to wonder whether these two will aim to get some one-upmanship before the end of the regular season, or if it proves an opportunity to size each other up with the big prize not to be settled until the final on May 27.

Middlesbrough may not be able to play at half-pace as they were the top scorers in the second-tier going into the weekend and Michael Carrick's team have scored at least twice in seven of their last nine Championship away games.

However, they face a Luton team whose only home defeat in their last 17 has come against leaders Burnley and visitors have generally found goals hard to come by at Kenilworth Road, so Boro may not enjoy what has become their customary freedom.

Rotherham were the only team in the division who had drawn more than Luton's 15 games, a tally which the Hatters may look back on as missed chances to put more pressure on the Clarets and the Blades, and it would not be a surprise if these teams cancelled out each other.

With doubts as to what motivation levels will be like, it seems sensible to tread carefully and a draw could prove to be a decent selection.

Key stat

Just two of Luton's last 17 home matches have featured more than two goals

Probable teams

Luton (3-4-1-2): Horvath; Lockyer, Bradley, Bell; Drameh, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Doughty; Campbell; Morris, Woodrow

Subs: Berry, Adebayo, Clark, Freeman, Taylor, Lansbury, Shea

Middlesbrough (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Smith, McNair, Lenihan, Giles; Howson, Mowatt; Jones, Akpom, Hackney; Archer.

Subs: Forss, Dijksteel, Crooks, Barlaser, Muniz, Roberts, Bola

