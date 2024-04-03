Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction, betting tips and odds: Blades could be torn apart at Anfield

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Liverpool vs Sheffield United. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United

You can watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 4, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win 4-0

1pt 8-1 bet365

Liverpool to win 4-1

1pt 12-1 bet365, Hills

Liverpool vs Sheffield United odds

Liverpool 1-12

Sheffield United 28-1

Draw 14-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool vs Sheffield United team news

Liverpool

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined for the Reds but Curtis Jones could return.

Sheffield United

Among those missing for the Blades are Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, Rhian Brewster, Cameron Archer, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Davies and George Baldock.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United predictions

Pep Guardiola insists Liverpool are "clear favourites" in the Premier League title race and the Reds will endeavour to stay in the driving seat when they welcome basement boys Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday.

Sunday's 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad meant Liverpool finished the weekend top of the pile, two points clear of the Gunners in second.

And they have a golden opportunity to finish the latest matchday top when they face the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United, who also have the worst away record in the division.

The Blades have collected a miserly six points from their 14 road games this season and they have leaked an average of 2.7 goals per game over the whole season.

Given Liverpool's ruthlessness on home soil and the disparity between the clubs, Sheffield United look set to concede more than that average at Anfield and backing a high-scoring home win looks the way to go.

Both sides have packed treatment rooms but Liverpool have unsurprisingly coped better and still have a dangerous attacking quartet at their disposal in Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, who have scored 38 league goals between them.

It is around this time of year that Guardiola's Manchester City take things to another level but Liverpool are the Premier League's form club with just one defeat in their last 22 league games and anything but a Reds win would be a seismic shock.

They are as short as 1-16 to register three points, while even a Liverpool win and over 3.5 goals is priced at a pretty uninspiring 8-13.

With that in mind, to squeeze more value out of a likely thrashing, it could pay to split stakes between 4-0 and 4-1 wins for Jurgen Klopp's men.

Liverpool have scored at least four goals on six occasions in the Premier League since the start of December and Chris Wilder's men look to be out of their depth.

Sheffield United have found their shooting boots with five goals scored in their last two matches, hence the inclusion of a 4-1 win in the wager, but they have also conceded 23 times in their last seven matches.

They relinquished a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 with mid-table Fulham on Saturday and the goals should again flow when they head to Merseyside.

Key stat

Liverpool have won 12 of their 15 home games in the league this season, scoring 40 goals.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Endo, MacAllister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Quansah.

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, McBurnie.

Subs: Trusty, Ben Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Brooks.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mo Salah

Top scorer Mo Salah

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Card magnet Wataru Endo

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgl van Dijk

Sheffield United

Star man Ben Brereton Diaz

Top scorer Ollie McBurnie

Penalty taker Ben Brereton Diaz

Card magnet Jayden Bogle

Assist ace Gustavo Hamer

Set-piece aerial threat Anel Ahmedhodzic

Liverpool vs Sheffield United b et builder predictions

Liverpool to win by three or more goals

Sheffield United have conceded an eye-watering 77 goals in the Premier League this season and a comfortable win is expected for the highflying hosts.

Mo Salah to score at anytime

Mo Salah scored the winner in Liverpool's 2-1 triumph over Brighton last time out and he can add to his tally of 16 goals in the top flight this season.

Jayden Bogle to be carded

No Sheffield United player has accumulated more yellow cards in the league than Jayden Bogle (nine) and he could again go into the book at Anfield.

Pays out at 4-1 with bet365

