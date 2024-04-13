Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction, betting tips and odds: Reds can return to winning ways
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Plus a £40 BetMGM bonus offer
BetMGM are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. You can grab your bonuses here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
You can watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, April 14, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League
Match prediction & best bet
Draw-Liverpool double result
1pt 10-3 bet365, Hills
You can bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace here and get £40 in bonuses with BetMGM
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace odds
Liverpool 2-9
Crystal Palace 12-1
Draw 13-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions
Liverpool's 33-match unbeaten streak at Anfield was snapped by Atalanta on Thursday but there is no time for the Reds to get caught up in that defeat as their Premier League title push resumes against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
A brace from Gianluca Scamacca and a late strike from Mario Pasalic condemned Liverpool to a shock 3-0 defeat in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.
And the loss followed an underwhelming 2-2 draw away to Manchester United in the Premier League last Sunday - a result which left Liverpool behind table-toppers Arsenal on goal difference.
The Reds cannot afford any more slip-ups in the Premier League and, fortunately for Jurgen Klopp's side, a visit from lowly Crystal Palace should not cause too many problems.
Despite their loss to Atalanta, Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 28 home games in the Premier League, chalking up 22 wins in that run.
And the Merseyside club have not lost to Crystal Palace in the league since April 2017, a run which should continue on Sunday.
The Eagles put up a bit of a fight at home to Manchester City last Saturday but ultimately lost 4-2 at Selhurst Park, extending their winless run to five games in the Premier League.
They are yet to win away from home under Oliver Glasner, who is taking time to impose his methods on the club, and he will be cautious of his side being dragged into the relegation scrap.
A defeat is likely to be on the cards for Palace but they could at least hold firm in the first half.
Even allowing for rotation, Liverpool could be drained physically and psychologically from Thursday's humbling by Atalanta and they could take their time to grow into the match.
Palace managed to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at half-time last time out and the scores have been all square at the break in 17 of their 31 Premier League matches this season.
The Reds, meanwhile, have drawn the first half in 15 of their 31 league assignments but boast the best second-half record in the division. They would have an additional two points in the standings if only the second halves counted in the top flight.
There is plenty of work to be done by Klopp's men but they should get over the line against Palace with a patient and disciplined display at Anfield.
Key stat
Crystal Palace have been level at the break in five of their last seven Premier League games.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news
Liverpool
Diogo Jota is likely to be involved after returning against Atalanta on Thursday and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be pushing to feature after making the bench last time out. Alisson, Joel Matip, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak remain sidelined.
Crystal Palace
The visitors will be without Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca but Michael Olise could start.
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; MacAllister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Gomez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch.
Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.
Subs: Tomkins, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Ahamada, Ozoh.
Inside info
Liverpool
Star man Mo Salah
Top scorer Mo Salah
Penalty taker Mo Salah
Card magnet Wataru Endo
Assist ace Mo Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Crystal Palace
Star man Eberechi Eze
Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta
Penalty taker Jean-Philippe Mateta
Card magnet Jefferson Lerma
Assist ace Michael Olise
Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace bet builder predictions
Second half to have more goals
Liverpool have the best second-half record in the Premier League and the goals are likely to come after the break at Anfield.
Mo Salah to score
Mo Salah has struck 17 goals in the Premier League this season and can add to that tally against the lowly Eagles.
Jefferson Lerma to commit two or more fouls
Jefferson Lerma has been shown seven yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could be drawn into a couple of fouls.
Pays out at 9-2 with bet365
Grab £40 in BetMGM bonuses when you bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 bonus offer when you place a qualifying bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) between 09:00 13/04 and 08:59 14/04
- Once your qualifying bet settles 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca, and £10 Live Casino Chips on Live Lightning Roulette (x10 max win) will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your rewards apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 in rewards to place across football, accas and casino. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Opt-in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 odds or higher between 09:00 13/04 and 08:59 14/04
- You will receive 4x Rewards: 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca, and £10 Live Casino Chips on Live Lightning Roulette (x10 max win)
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
- 18+. For more info visit www.begambleaware.org
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 13 April 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 12:14, 13 April 2024
- Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds
- Leeds vs Blackburn prediction, betting odds and tips
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 13: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses
- Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction, betting tips and odds
- Bournemouth vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds
- Leeds vs Blackburn prediction, betting odds and tips
- Football accumulator tips for Saturday, April 13: Back our 6-1 acca plus get £50 in free bets with CopyBet
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Tote Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 free bet if your first bet loses + 50 Free Spins for Aintree
- Grand National 2024 Free Bets: Get £60 in free bets Today
- William Hill Grand National Free Bets: Get £10 in Free Bets for the Grand National + six each-way places
- Sky Bet Grand National Extra Places: Get Six Places Each-Way on Today’s Aintree Grand National
- Grand National 2024 Favourites: Leading Contenders + Grab £140 in Free Bets & Bonuses