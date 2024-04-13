Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction, betting tips and odds: Reds can return to winning ways

BetMGM are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. You can grab your bonuses here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

You can watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, April 14, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Draw-Liverpool double result

1pt 10-3 bet365, Hills

You can bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace here and get £40 in bonuses with BetMGM

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace odds

Liverpool 2-9

Crystal Palace 12-1

Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predictions

Liverpool's 33-match unbeaten streak at Anfield was snapped by Atalanta on Thursday but there is no time for the Reds to get caught up in that defeat as their Premier League title push resumes against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

A brace from Gianluca Scamacca and a late strike from Mario Pasalic condemned Liverpool to a shock 3-0 defeat in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

And the loss followed an underwhelming 2-2 draw away to Manchester United in the Premier League last Sunday - a result which left Liverpool behind table-toppers Arsenal on goal difference.

The Reds cannot afford any more slip-ups in the Premier League and, fortunately for Jurgen Klopp's side, a visit from lowly Crystal Palace should not cause too many problems.

Despite their loss to Atalanta, Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last 28 home games in the Premier League, chalking up 22 wins in that run.

And the Merseyside club have not lost to Crystal Palace in the league since April 2017, a run which should continue on Sunday.

The Eagles put up a bit of a fight at home to Manchester City last Saturday but ultimately lost 4-2 at Selhurst Park, extending their winless run to five games in the Premier League.

They are yet to win away from home under Oliver Glasner, who is taking time to impose his methods on the club, and he will be cautious of his side being dragged into the relegation scrap.

A defeat is likely to be on the cards for Palace but they could at least hold firm in the first half.

Even allowing for rotation, Liverpool could be drained physically and psychologically from Thursday's humbling by Atalanta and they could take their time to grow into the match.

Palace managed to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at half-time last time out and the scores have been all square at the break in 17 of their 31 Premier League matches this season.

The Reds, meanwhile, have drawn the first half in 15 of their 31 league assignments but boast the best second-half record in the division. They would have an additional two points in the standings if only the second halves counted in the top flight.

There is plenty of work to be done by Klopp's men but they should get over the line against Palace with a patient and disciplined display at Anfield.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have been level at the break in five of their last seven Premier League games.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news

Liverpool

Diogo Jota is likely to be involved after returning against Atalanta on Thursday and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be pushing to feature after making the bench last time out. Alisson, Joel Matip, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak remain sidelined.

Crystal Palace

The visitors will be without Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca but Michael Olise could start.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; MacAllister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch.

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Tomkins, Ayew, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Ahamada, Ozoh.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mo Salah

Top scorer Mo Salah

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Card magnet Wataru Endo

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Crystal Palace

Star man Eberechi Eze

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta

Penalty taker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Card magnet Jefferson Lerma

Assist ace Michael Olise

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace b et builder predictions

Second half to have more goals

Liverpool have the best second-half record in the Premier League and the goals are likely to come after the break at Anfield.

Mo Salah to score

Mo Salah has struck 17 goals in the Premier League this season and can add to that tally against the lowly Eagles.

Jefferson Lerma to commit two or more fouls

Jefferson Lerma has been shown seven yellow cards in the Premier League this season and could be drawn into a couple of fouls.

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM bonuses when you bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 bonus offer when you place a qualifying bet on Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) between 09:00 13/04 and 08:59 14/04

Once your qualifying bet settles 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca, and £10 Live Casino Chips on Live Lightning Roulette (x10 max win) will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your rewards apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 in rewards to place across football, accas and casino. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Opt-in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 odds or higher between 09:00 13/04 and 08:59 14/04

You will receive 4x Rewards: 2 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca, and £10 Live Casino Chips on Live Lightning Roulette (x10 max win)

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.