Liverpool v Wolves predictions: Familiar foes set to entertain at Anfield
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Liverpool v Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday
When to bet
8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 19-20 bet365
Team news
Liverpool
The Reds will be without Luis Diaz, Thiago, Calvin Ramsay and Joe Gomez, while Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Arthur are doubts.
Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic, Matheus Cunha, Chiquinho and Hee-Chan Hwang are sidelined and Boubacar Traore is also a doubt.
Match preview
Liverpool and Wolves have met three times already this year with each clash producing a different result, so their next Premier League encounter at Anfield could be a tough one to call.
In January, the clubs drew 2-2 at Anfield in the FA Cup third round before Liverpool won the replay 1-0 at Molineux, where Wolves then beat the Reds 3-0 in the Premier League at the start of February.
A result looks hard to pin down so punters should instead opt for both teams to score.
Liverpool were frustrated in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out but their matches at Anfield tend to be more open with Jurgen Klopp's men failing to score only once in 11 league games there this term.
Wolves, meanwhile, have shown more attacking verve under Julen Lopetegui, scoring in three of their last four assignments, and a high-scoring match could be on the cards.
Key stat
Both teams have scored in six of Liverpool's 11 home games in the Premier League this term.
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.
Subs: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic.
Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Neves; A Traore, Sarabia, Nunes; Jimenez
Subs: Ait-Nouri, Collins, Podence, Jonny, Moutinho, Costa, Gomes.
Inside info
Liverpool
Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Andrew Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho
Wolves
Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Nelson Semedo
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Mario Lemina
