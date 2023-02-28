Racing Post logo
Football tips

Liverpool v Wolves predictions: Familiar foes set to entertain at Anfield

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Liverpool v Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday

Julen Lopetegui has made an immediate impact at Wolves
Wolves boss Julen LopeteguiCredit: Jack Thomas - WWFC

When to bet

8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Both teams to score
1pt 19-20 bet365

Team news

Liverpool
The Reds will be without Luis Diaz, Thiago, Calvin Ramsay and Joe Gomez, while Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Arthur are doubts.

Wolves
Sasa Kalajdzic, Matheus Cunha, Chiquinho and Hee-Chan Hwang are sidelined and Boubacar Traore is also a doubt.

Match preview

Liverpool and Wolves have met three times already this year with each clash producing a different result, so their next Premier League encounter at Anfield could be a tough one to call.

In January, the clubs drew 2-2 at Anfield in the FA Cup third round before Liverpool won the replay 1-0 at Molineux, where Wolves then beat the Reds 3-0 in the Premier League at the start of February.

A result looks hard to pin down so punters should instead opt for both teams to score.

Liverpool were frustrated in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out but their matches at Anfield tend to be more open with Jurgen Klopp's men failing to score only once in 11 league games there this term.

Wolves, meanwhile, have shown more attacking verve under Julen Lopetegui, scoring in three of their last four assignments, and a high-scoring match could be on the cards.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Liverpool's 11 home games in the Premier League this term.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.
Subs: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Neves; A Traore, Sarabia, Nunes; Jimenez
Subs: Ait-Nouri, Collins, Podence, Jonny, Moutinho, Costa, Gomes.

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah
Assist ace Andrew Robertson
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Card magnet Fabinho

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Nelson Semedo
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Mario Lemina

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 28 February 2023Last updated 14:40, 28 February 2023
