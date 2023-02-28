Liverpool v Wolves predictions: Familiar foes set to entertain at Anfield

When to bet

8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 19-20 bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Liverpool

The Reds will be without Luis Diaz, Thiago, Calvin Ramsay and Joe Gomez, while Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Arthur are doubts.

Wolves

Sasa Kalajdzic, Matheus Cunha, Chiquinho and Hee-Chan Hwang are sidelined and Boubacar Traore is also a doubt.

Match preview

Liverpool and Wolves have met three times already this year with each clash producing a different result, so their next Premier League encounter at Anfield could be a tough one to call.

In January, the clubs drew 2-2 at Anfield in the FA Cup third round before Liverpool won the replay 1-0 at Molineux, where Wolves then beat the Reds 3-0 in the Premier League at the start of February.

A result looks hard to pin down so punters should instead opt for both teams to score.

Liverpool were frustrated in a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last time out but their matches at Anfield tend to be more open with Jurgen Klopp's men failing to score only once in 11 league games there this term.

Wolves, meanwhile, have shown more attacking verve under Julen Lopetegui, scoring in three of their last four assignments, and a high-scoring match could be on the cards.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in six of Liverpool's 11 home games in the Premier League this term.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Milner, Keita, Firmino, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic.

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Neves; A Traore, Sarabia, Nunes; Jimenez

Subs: Ait-Nouri, Collins, Podence, Jonny, Moutinho, Costa, Gomes.

Inside info

Liverpool

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Assist ace Andrew Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Card magnet Fabinho

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves

Assist ace Nelson Semedo

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Card magnet Mario Lemina

Follow us on Twitter