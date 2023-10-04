Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise predictions, betting odds and tips: Belgians can make their presence felt

Where to watch Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise

Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise team news

Liverpool

The Reds are likely to be much changed from the team that lost at Spurs. Trent Alexander-Arnold may be rested as he is eased back from injury while Cody Gakpo's knee injury should see Darwin Nunez start up front.

Union Saint-Gilloise

USG will hope striker Dennis Eckert Ayensa will have recovered from the knock that has kept him out for the last four matches

Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise predictions

The football news agenda has yet to move on from Liverpool's VAR row at Tottenham on Saturday, but Jurgen Klopp's side have to and they cannot afford to take Union Saint-Gilloise lightly in the Europa League.

The repercussions of Luis Diaz's disallowed goal look set to rumble on for weeks but Klopp will want his players to respond in the right way against a team who were quarter-finalists in last season's competition.

Despite the controversy, Saturday's game was a thrilling spectacle and that has been a theme for many of Liverpool's games this season as each of their last eight have featured at least three goals.

Klopp may elect to rest some of his attacking stars, as he did for their 3-1 win at LASK in their Europa opener, but others are hungry to impress, especially Darwin Nunez, who should benefit from Cody Gakpo's knee injury.

It is at the other end where there may be a slight concern. Aston Villa are the only team Liverpool have shut out this season and the Belgian league leaders will definitely believe that can find the net.

Their performance in this competition last season may be fading from memory but they have won their last three league games following a 1-1 draw with Toulouse in their first group game.

Last year's run to the last eight was the first time they have played in this competition, but they have scored in all seven of their Europa away games and they can do so again, even if it is not enough for them to get something from the game.

Key stat

Liverpool have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 matches

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo; Doak, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic, Salah, Matip, Jota, Robertson

Union Saint-Gilloise (3-4-3): Moris; Sykes, Burgess, Leysen; Francois, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Terho; Rasmussen, Rodriguez, Puertas

Subs: Teklab, Amoura, Ayensa, Nilsson, Mac Allister, Machida, Amani

