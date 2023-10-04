Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise predictions, betting odds and tips: Belgians can make their presence felt
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday
Where to watch Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise
TNT SPorts 1, 8pm
Best bet
Liverpool to win & both teams to score
1pt 8-5 BoyleSports
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise odds
Liverpool 2-9
Union Saint-Gilloise 14-1
Draw 13-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise team news
Liverpool
The Reds are likely to be much changed from the team that lost at Spurs. Trent Alexander-Arnold may be rested as he is eased back from injury while Cody Gakpo's knee injury should see Darwin Nunez start up front.
Union Saint-Gilloise
USG will hope striker Dennis Eckert Ayensa will have recovered from the knock that has kept him out for the last four matches
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise predictions
The football news agenda has yet to move on from Liverpool's VAR row at Tottenham on Saturday, but Jurgen Klopp's side have to and they cannot afford to take Union Saint-Gilloise lightly in the Europa League.
The repercussions of Luis Diaz's disallowed goal look set to rumble on for weeks but Klopp will want his players to respond in the right way against a team who were quarter-finalists in last season's competition.
Despite the controversy, Saturday's game was a thrilling spectacle and that has been a theme for many of Liverpool's games this season as each of their last eight have featured at least three goals.
Klopp may elect to rest some of his attacking stars, as he did for their 3-1 win at LASK in their Europa opener, but others are hungry to impress, especially Darwin Nunez, who should benefit from Cody Gakpo's knee injury.
It is at the other end where there may be a slight concern. Aston Villa are the only team Liverpool have shut out this season and the Belgian league leaders will definitely believe that can find the net.
Their performance in this competition last season may be fading from memory but they have won their last three league games following a 1-1 draw with Toulouse in their first group game.
Last year's run to the last eight was the first time they have played in this competition, but they have scored in all seven of their Europa away games and they can do so again, even if it is not enough for them to get something from the game.
Key stat
Liverpool have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 matches
Probable teams
Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Gravenberch, Endo; Doak, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic, Salah, Matip, Jota, Robertson
Union Saint-Gilloise (3-4-3): Moris; Sykes, Burgess, Leysen; Francois, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Terho; Rasmussen, Rodriguez, Puertas
Subs: Teklab, Amoura, Ayensa, Nilsson, Mac Allister, Machida, Amani
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Marseille v Brighton predictions, betting odds and tips: Seagulls can edge high-scoring contest
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday October 4
- Champions League matchday two predictions, odds and football betting tips for Wednesday, October 4
- Celtic v Lazio predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Rotherham v Bristol City predictions, betting odds and tips
- Marseille v Brighton predictions, betting odds and tips: Seagulls can edge high-scoring contest
- Football accumulator tips for Wednesday October 4
- Champions League matchday two predictions, odds and football betting tips for Wednesday, October 4
- Celtic v Lazio predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Rotherham v Bristol City predictions, betting odds and tips