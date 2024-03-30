Liverpool v Brighton prediction, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Liverpool v Brighton. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Liverpool v Brighton

You can watch Liverpool v Brighton in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, March 31, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bet

Liverpool to win & over 3.5 goals

2pts 7-5 general

Liverpool v Brighton odds

Liverpool 4-11

Brighton 7-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Liverpool v Brighton team news

Liverpool

Andrew Robertson will be assessed but Diogo Jota, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out for the Reds. Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate should feature.

Brighton

Joao Pedro and James Milner could return for the Seagulls and Billy Gilmour is back from suspension but they remain without Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March and Kauro Mitoma.

Liverpool v Brighton predictions

Liverpool's hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed by Manchester United before the international break but the Reds can respond by going top of the Premier League, at least for a couple of hours, with victory over Brighton on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who have already won the League Cup this season, lost a high-octane FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 against Manchester United this month.

But they still have the Europa League quarter-finals to look forward to and they are in a strong position in the Premier League title race.

The Reds went into the weekend level on 64 points with Arsenal and require only a point to move to the summit before the Gunners' clash with Manchester City in a seismic contest later in the day.

It is a great opportunity for Liverpool to lay down a marker at the end of a week in which speculation regarding their next manager has gone into overdrive.

The players will be focused solely on the next game, though, and can reset after the international break with another home victory.

Liverpool are on a remarkable 31-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions, having won 26 of those assignments, and they should have too much class for a Brighton team who have struggled for consistency.

The Seagulls dug deep to edge Nottingham Forest 1-0 in their last league game three weeks ago but have not won consecutive Premier League fixtures since September.

Only 15 of the club's 42 points in the top flight have come on the road this season and Liverpool can avoid any shocks against Roberto De Zerbi's men.

That said, this could still be a high-scoring affair and it could play to back a Liverpool win and over 3.5 goals.

It is a wager which would click in the event of a Liverpool thrashing or if Brighton can find a goal or two in defeat.

Caoimhin Kelleher has matured as a Premier League regular for Liverpool in the absence of Alisson, who will again miss this game, but the Reds have conceded in ten of their last 11 games at Anfield.

And Brighton have been involved in many a humdinger this term. Both teams have scored in 21 of their 28 matches and their league fixtures average 3.36 goals per game.

An excellent Sunday of Premier League football should get off to a strong start and Liverpool can win a high-scoring game to keep the pressure on at the summit.

Key stat

Nine of Liverpool's last 13 matches have featured over 3.5 goals.

Probable teams

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; MacAllister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, Quansah, Bradley

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Pedro, Fati; Ferguson.

Subs: Igor, Encisco, Lallana, Welbeck, Baleba, Veltman, Buonanotte.

Inside info

Liverpool

Star man Mo Salah

Top scorer Mo Salah

Penalty taker Mo Salah

Card magnet Darwin Nunez

Assist ace Mo Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Brighton

Star man Joao Pedro

Top scorer Joao Pedro

Penalty taker Joao Pedro

Card magnet Lewis Dunk

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Liverpool v Brighton b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

Both of these teams are scoring freely and over 3.5 goals has clicked in nine of Liverpool's last 13 games.

Mo Salah to score

Mo Salah is once again among the leading scorers in the Premier League with 15 goals and he can get on the scoresheet at Anfield.

Pascal Gross to score or assist

With ten assists to his name Pascal Gross is Brighton's primary creative outlet but he has also managed 45 shots in this season's Premier League and is worth a bet to score or assist.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

