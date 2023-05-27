Leicester v West Ham predictions and odds: Foxes could fall short on final day

Where to watch Leicester v West Ham

Leicester v West Ham team news

Leicester

Jonny Evans has recovered from cramp while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira could return. However, Wilfred Ndidi is struggling with a hamstring issue and the Foxes remain without James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward.

West Ham

Nayef Aguerd is available after a dead leg but Gianluca Scamacca is recuperating from knee surgery.

Leicester v West Ham predictions

Leicester fans will be keeping a keen ear on events at Goodison Park as they hope Bournemouth can do them a favour by beating Everton, but they will be more concerned about their own team holding their end of the bargain as they pray for Premier League salvation.

A win over West Ham will at least give them a chance, but it is difficult to see them getting it.

Basement boys Southampton are the only team to have lost more top-flight games than City's tally of 22 and it almost seems as if the severity of the situation is only just starting to hit home.

They simply didn't turn up against Liverpool in their last home game as the Reds barely had to get out of second gear to secure a 3-0 victory, and then the urgency of the situation at Newcastle only materialised in the closing minutes when they finally looked to break the deadlock.

That point has given them a chance of survival but they may not be able to take it. They have failed to win ten of their last 12 home league games, so the chances of them simply being able to flick the switch on the final day seem slim.

West Ham are already safe but their players will want to press their claims for a place in David Moyes's squad for the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on June 7.

Admittedly, the Hammers have won just two of their last 16 away league games, but overall they have gained four victories in their last five games in all competitions, so the trip to the King Power should hold no fears.

Leicester need things to go their way, but it might be too late for them to save themselves.

Key stat

Leicester have won just two of their last 12 Premier League home matches.

Probable teams

Leicester (5-3-2): Iversen; Castagne, Souttar, Evans, Faes, Thomas; Maddison, Tielemans, Soumare; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Subs: Daka, Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Pereira, Mendy, Praet, Amartey

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Ings.

Subs: Downes, Aguerd, Lanzini, Johnson, Cornet, Cresswell, Antonio.

Inside info

Leicester

Penalty taker Jamie Vardy/James Maddison

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

West Ham

Penalty taker Jarrod Bowen

Assist ace Jarrod Bowen

Set-piece aerial threat Kurt Zouma

Card magnet Declan Rice

