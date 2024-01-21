Leicester v Ipswich predictions and betting odds: Foxes can hunt down three points

Where to watch Leicester v Ipswich

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Monday

Best bet

Leicester to beat Ipswich

2pt 17-20 general

Leicester v Ipswich odds

Leicester 17-20

Ipswich 16-5

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Leicester v Ipswich team news

Leicester

Abdul Fatawu is suspended, while Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho are at the Africa Cup of Nations but Jamie Vardy could return to the squad. Harry Souttar is at the Asian Cup with Australia, while Wilfried Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are sidelined through injury.

Ipswich

Sam Morsy is suspended and Massimo Luongo is injured, limiting Town's options in the middle, while Cameron Burgess is at the Asian Cup with Australia. George Hirst, Janoi Donacien and Lee Evans are all out.

Leicester v Ipswich predictions

A frustrating December put a dent in Ipswich's promotion aspirations in the Championship and, although the Tractor Boys returned to winning ways last time out, they could come unstuck against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Kieran McKenna's Town have been among the best teams in the second tier this season but they finished 2023 with three draws and a defeat in their last four games.

They had gone over a month without a Championship victory until last Saturday's 2-1 win over Sunderland at Portman Road but a tougher time can be expected in the Midlands.

Leicester have led the way in the Championship since the end of September and they have been imperious on their own patch, winning 11 of their 13 home league games.

They have also shipped just seven goals in the process, which will be key going forwards given their current absences in the final third.

The Foxes lost their Midlands derby 3-1 against Coventry last Saturday but had led at the break and were let down by a first-half red card for Abdul Fatawu.

Coventry worked their way back into that game and scored in the 79th, 88th and 94th minutes to turn the match on its head.

Back on home soil, though, Leicester should get the job done against Ipswich, who relied on a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sam Morsy to snatch a point from the reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

The Tractor Boys are also stronger on home soil and should be opposed away to the Foxes.

Key stat

Leicester have taken 33 points from a possible 39 at home in the Championship this term.

Probable teams

Leicester (4-3-3): Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Choudhury, Akgun; McAteer, Cannon, Mavididi.

Subs: Coady, Doyle, Vardy, Albrighton, Praet, Marcal, Nelson.

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Travis, Taylor; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Jackson.

Subs: Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Tuanzebe, Aluko.

