Leeds v Millwall predictions, betting odds and tips: Leeds can tame Lions
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Leeds v Millwall in the Championship on Sunday
Where to watch Leeds v Millwall
Sky Sports Football, 3pm Sunday
Best bet
Leeds to win to nil
1pt 11-10 bet365, Boyles
Leeds v Millwall predictions
Leeds have taken 34 points from their last 12 Championship matches and that has seen the Whites join the party in what is a fascinating race for promotion.
Leicester looked to have the second-tier crown in the bag, but that is no longer the case and Daniel Farke’s men blew the race wide open when beating the Foxes 3-1 at Elland Road last month.
Leeds have some fine attacking players in Joel Piroe, Dan James, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, but this season's success has been built on solid defensive displays.
No side have conceded fewer home second-tier goals than the 12 Leeds have allowed this term and they welcome a Millwall side who have hit the net only 36 times in 37 Championship matches.
The Lions have improved since Neil Harris returned to the club, but the Bermondsey boys have still hit only eight goals in their last 11 second-tier contests and they may struggle to make their mark at Elland Road.
Key stat
Millwall have scored only eight goals in their last 11 Championship matches
Published on 16 March 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 14:51, 16 March 2024
