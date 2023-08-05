Leeds v Cardiff predictions and odds: Hosts should be far too strong

Where to watch Leeds v Cardiff

Best bet

Leeds -1 on handicap

2pts 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Leeds v Cardiff odds

Leeds 4-9

Cardiff 15-2

Draw 7-2

Leeds v Cardiff predictions

Leeds and Cardiff have both undergone plenty of changes this summer but the relegated hosts should have enough quality to see off the Bluebirds.

Cardiff would have dropped into League One if it wasn’t for Reading’s points deduction and have rolled the dice on manager Erol Bulut, who has never operated outside Turkey.

Daniel Farke on the other hand has plenty of Championship experience, having steered Norwich to promotion out of the division twice.

Leeds have managed to retain plenty of their exciting youngsters at this point in the window, including Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Charlie Cresswell.

The addition of Ethan Ampadu is smart and the Whites clearly have one of the strongest squads in the division, despite some of their stars departing over the summer.

Only bottom side Wigan scored fewer goals than Cardiff last season and it’s hard to have faith in them getting anything from this game, so take Leeds to overcome a one-goal deficit on the handicap.

Key stat

Leeds won 5-2 when these two sides met in the FA Cup last season

Probable teams

Leeds (4-3-3): Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Cooper, Struijk; Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton; James, Gnonto, Summerville

Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Alnwick; Romeo, Ng, Goutas, Bagan; Ramsey, Ralls; Bowler, Colwill, Meite; Grant

