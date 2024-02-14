Lazio v Bayern Munich bet builder tips for a 43-1 payout + get £50 in Champions League free bet builder bets
The Champions League is back and the winter midweeks have just got a little bit warmer. The knockout rounds of Europe's premier club competition get underway this week, with four last-16 fixtures taking place across Tuesday and Wednesday.
14-time winners Real Madrid are in action on Tuesday with Manchester City facing Copenhagen. On Wednesday PSG take on Real Sociedad, while Bayern Munich - whose long-standing grip on the German Bundesliga is slipping - face Lazio.
Lazio v Bayern Munich Bet Builder Tips for Wednesday
Here's our 43-1 bet slip for Lazio v Bayern Munich on Wednesday:
- Bayern Munich to win @4-6 with Paddy Power
- Harry Kane to score anytime @5-6 with Paddy Power
- Alessio Romagnoli to be shown a card @11-5 with Paddy Power
- Sacha Boey to be shown a card @7-2 with Paddy Power
Bayern Munich to win @4-6 with Paddy Power
Bayern Munich's domestic dominance might be about to come to an end, with last weekend's 3-0 defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen leaving them five points off the top spot in the Bundesliga. However, Europe has been a solace for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, and they should have too much for a Lazio side currently down in eighth place in Serie A.
Harry Kane to score anytime @5-6 with Paddy Power
It would be ironic if Harry Kane's first season at Bayern Munich ended without any silverware, but it won't be for a lack of trying by England's talisman who has scored 28 goals in 28 games this season including four in the Champions League.
Alessio Romagnoli to be shown a card @11-5 with Paddy Power
The Lazio defender has been booked three times in his last four appearances.
Sacha Boey to be shown a card @7-2 with Paddy Power
Signed from Galatasaray in January, Boey's first start for Bayern saw him booked in the first half in the 3-0 defeat to Leverkusen.
Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.
Champions League full schedule including Lazio v Bayern Munich
Here's the full schedule of this week's Champions League action, with details of which matches are televised. You can claim a £50 Paddy Power bet builder free bet here to spend on these matches:
Tuesday, February 10 2024
- 8.00pm - FC Copenhagen v Manchester City (TNT Sports)
- 8.00pm - RB Leipzig v Real Madrid (TNT Sports)
Wednesday, February 11 2024
- 8.00pm - Lazio v Bayern Munich (TNT Sports)
- 8.00pm - PSG v Real Sociedad (TNT Sports)
How can I watch the Champions League including Lazio v Bayern Munich?
TNT are showing this week's fixtures.
Published on 14 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 09:00, 14 February 2024
