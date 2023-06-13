Kylian Mbappe next club odds: French superstar odds-on to become a Real Madrid player this summer

Kylian Mbappe is 8-13 with bet365 to be a Real Madrid player after this summer's transfer window after reportedly telling Paris Saint-Germain that he will not renew his contract in the French capital.

Mbappe's current deal at PSG expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, and he had until July 31 to inform the club whether he would exercise an option of a further year.

However, he has said he does not intend to do so and PSG now risk losing him on a free after the upcoming campaign.

Real Madrid are longstanding admirers of Mbappe and a move to the Bernabeu was a possibility before he signed his latest contract with PSG.

Los Blancos, who have recently agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for England star Jude Bellingham, are odds-on to have Mbappe spearheading their attack next season although they are also favourites to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Real will also be wary of having their fingers burned again after a failed attempt to sign the player in 2021 and bet365 go 7-4 that Mbappe is still a PSG player on September 3.

A move to Premier League is also a possibility according to bookmakers with Manchester United 8-1 to capture the 24-year-old's signature.

Mbappe is 12-1 to reunite with his former PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea while treble winners Manchester City are 33-1 to land the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Kylian Mbappe club after the summer transfer window odds

Real Madrid 8-13

Paris Saint-Germain 7-4

Manchester United 8-1

Chelsea 12-1

Manchester City 33-1

Newcastle 33-1

Liverpool 40-1

Odds correct at time of publishing. Relate to Mbappe's club after the summer transfer window

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport