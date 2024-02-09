Jordan v Qatar AFC Final Betting Offer: Get £30 in free football bets and £10 casino bonus for the Asian Cup with Unibet

If you want to get the most out of the Asian Cup final between Jordan and Qatar, we have fantastic news for you - Unibet has an Asian Cup betting offer of £30 in free bets to cash in Jordan v Qatar . All you have to do is follow the steps below to sign up and grab your offer:

Football betting offer: £30 in free bets for the Asian Cup final

Get £30 in free bets when you stake £10 on the Asian Cup final on Saturday. All you have to do to claim this fantastic Jordan v Qatar betting offer is sign up for Unibet and follow the instructions in this article.

Grab a £30 Unibet Jordan v Qatar

We’ve already mentioned that Unibet are offering a £30 free bet on the Asian Cup final.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £30 free bet to place on Jordan v Qatar. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Unibet through this link and click the Register button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a football market with odds of 1-1 or greater You will be rewarded with £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled

Unibet Asian Cup final betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only.

Minimum deposit £10.

Place a £10+ bet on football of odds 1-1 (2.00) or greater to receive your £30 in football free bets once qualifying bet is settled.

Free bets valid for seven days.

£10 Casino bonus will be credited the day after you have deposited.

Casino bonus must be wagered at least 50x before any withdrawals can take place.

Full T&Cs apply.

Schedule for the Asian Cup final Jordan v Qatar

Here's the full details for Saturday's final. You can claim a £30 Unibet free bet here to spend on these matches:

Saturday, February 10

3.00pm (UK and Ireland time): Jordan v Qatar

Jordan v Qatar betting odds (Unibet)

Jordan v Qatar

Home: @5-2

Draw: @21-10

Away: @57-50

Already have an account with Unibet? Not an issue. We have three other bookmaker offers here that you can get your hands on for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup final:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

£30 in free bets SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

£30 in free bets Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------To discover more AFC Asian Cup betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.