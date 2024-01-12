Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Kessie could be key in Elephants' opener

Where to watch Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau

You can watch Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau on BBC Three and Sky Sports Football live from 8pm

Best bet

Franck Kessie to score

1pt 11-4 bet365

Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau odds

Ivory Coast 2-9

Guinea-Bissau 18-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ivory Coast v Guinea-Bissau predictions

Hosts Ivory Coast will be looking to make a big early impression as they bid to land a first Afcon title since 2015.

They have a great chance to get off to the perfect start too, facing a Guinea-Bissau side who have never even made it out of a group at the tournament, and a win for the hosts looks extremely likely.

The odds agree however, with Ivory Coast priced as short as 2-9 to win this tie, so the value may be in looking towards a goalscorer bet instead.

Usual striker Sebastien Haller and exciting Brighton forward Simon Adingra are both doubts for this fixture and may not feature until the latter stages of the tournament, while neither of the Elephants' wingers - Jonathan Bamba and Jeremie Boga - are prolific, suggesting their talented midfield trio may be the primary source of goals in the group stage.

Seko Fofana and Franck Kessie are both given freedom to roam forward by Jean-Louis Gasset and the duo have scored three times between them in the nation's last three games.

However, the former Barcelona man makes more appeal for this tie having scored in Ivory Coast's 5-1 rout of Sierra Leone last Saturday and netted six times in the Saudi Pro League this term (Fofana has not scored in the same division), while he is also likely to be on penalty duty in Haller's absence.

Guinea-Bissau were thrashed 6-2 by Mali in their warm-up game last weekend and their weak defence could be breached plenty of times by the rampant Elephants, with Kessie likely to get plenty of opportunities to find the net.

