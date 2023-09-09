Ireland v Netherlands predictions, betting odds and tips: Dutch may leave Ireland’s Euros dreams in tatters

Where to watch Ireland v Netherlands

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

Ireland v Netherlands team news

Ireland

Forward Will Keane and left-back Enda Stevens are extremely unlikely to feature after limping off against France.

Netherlands

Nathan Ake went off with hamstring trouble against Greece. Justin Bijlow and Memphis Depay are out.

Ireland v Netherlands predictions

Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 took another blow when they were beaten by France in Paris on Thursday night – and in Dublin this evening the Netherlands may all but end their ambitions of heading to Germany next summer.

After losing two of their first three Euro 2024 qualifiers, Stephen Kenny’s chances of turning around Ireland’s fortunes have been severely hampered by the withdrawal of Brighton star Evan Ferguson for this tough double-header.

The Irish mustered just six shots against France at the Parc des Princes – two of which were on target – and Ferguson’s replacement, Adam Idah, failed to register a single effort on goal.

He was replaced by Preston striker Will Keane in the second half but the 30-year-old lasted just ten minutes before being forced off with an injury, further adding to Kenny’s attacking woes.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has plenty of injury concerns of his own, with the squad mainstays such as Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Jurrien Timber, Sven Botman, Tyrell Malacia and Brian Brobbey all unavailable. But their absence didn’t stop the Oranje romping to a 3-0 win over Greece at the same time as France were strolling to three points in Paris.

And given that Ireland have won just one of their last nine European Championship qualifiers, the Dutch shouldn’t be hindered too much this evening, either.

Ireland have scored only six goals in that nine-game sequence, three of which came against Group B minnows Gibraltar, while Koeman’s Oranje have put together an impressive run of form away from home.

The Netherlands can struggle with the pressure of playing in front of a home crowd but they have lost just one of their last 14 games on foreign soil – against France.

Six of their last seven victories have been accompanied by a clean sheet and, given Ireland’s issues in front of goal, another Netherlands win to nil appeals in Dublin.

Probable teams

Ireland (3-4-3): Bazunu; Collins, Egan, Duffy; Browne, Molumby, Cullen, McClean; Ogbene, Manning, Idah

Netherlands (4-3-3): Noppert; Geertruida, de Vrij, van Dijk; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind; Gakpo, Simons, Weghorst

