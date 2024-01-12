Ipswich v Sunderland predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys to turn form around

Where to watch Ipswich v Sunderland

You can watch Ipswich v Sunderland on Sky Sports Main Event live from 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Ipswich

1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Ipswich v Sunderland odds

Ipswich 23-20

Sunderland 5-2

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Ipswich v Sunderland predictions

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back following their 3-0 FA Cup defeat by Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear Derby but they may struggle to make an immediate recovery when they head to Portman Road, where they have managed just one win in their last nine visits.

Ipswich themselves will be looking to rediscover some form following five Championship games without a win and they have a good opportunity to do so against a Black Cats side who have just one win in seven games. Sunderland have scored only four goals in their last six matches and are yet to fully find their feet under new boss Michael Beale.

The Tractor Boys ran out 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture and are on an 11-match unbeaten run at home in the Championship that has included eight wins. They may be able to overpower Sunderland and reiterate their promotion credentials in the process.

