Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Football tips

Ipswich v Sunderland predictions, betting odds and tips: Tractor Boys to turn form around

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Ipswich v Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday January 13

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich have taken the Championship by storm this season
Kieran McKenna's Ipswich can get back on track against SunderlandCredit: David Rogers

Where to watch Ipswich v Sunderland 

You can watch Ipswich v Sunderland on Sky Sports Main Event live from 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Ipswich
1pt 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Ipswich v Sunderland odds

Ipswich 23-20
Sunderland 5-2
Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Image link

Ipswich v Sunderland predictions

Sunderland will be looking to bounce back following their 3-0 FA Cup defeat by Newcastle in the Tyne-Wear Derby but they may struggle to make an immediate recovery when they head to Portman Road, where they have managed just one win in their last nine visits. 

Ipswich themselves will be looking to rediscover some form following five Championship games without a win and they have a good opportunity to do so against a Black Cats side who have just one win in seven games. Sunderland have scored only four goals in their last six matches and are yet to fully find their feet under new boss Michael Beale.

The Tractor Boys ran out 2-1 victors in the reverse fixture and are on an 11-match unbeaten run at home in the Championship that has included eight wins. They may be able to overpower Sunderland and reiterate their promotion credentials in the process.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

icon
Jamie GriffithRacing Post Sport

Published on 12 January 2024inFootball tips

Last updated 15:11, 12 January 2024

icon
more inFootball tips
more inFootball tips