Wales vs Ghana predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Wales vs Ghana kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, June 2

Kick-off 7.45pm

Venue Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Competition International friendly

TV BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer & S4C

Wales have missed out on World Cup qualification so all eyes will turn to Euro 2028 as they host Ghana in the first of two summer friendlies. This is the Black Stars' final game before the World Cup and will be crucial to their preparations.

Carlos Queiroz's men are in England's section at the finals so Thomas Tuchel will be keeping a keen eye on this affair.

Wales vs Ghana betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Antoine Semenyo to score at any time

19-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wales vs Ghana preview

Wales will celebrate their 150th anniversary with a friendly against Ghana but the clash will have a much more low-key feel after Craig Bellamy’s men failed to qualify for the World Cup, losing a penalty shootout against Bosnia-Herzegovina in March.

England will certainly be an interested party in this affair, however, as they have landed in Group L alongside the Black Stars at this year’s finals.

The Dragons made a bright start to life under Bellamy but a run of just two wins from their last seven games has taken the shine off his reign a little, particularly as those victories came against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.

All eyes now turn to Euro 2028, of which Wales are co-hosts but not necessarily guaranteed to feature - there are only two spots reserved for the co-hosts so Wales may be left relying on others if they fail to qualify. There is certainly a youthful feel to this squad with one eye on the future and three uncapped players.

They face a Ghana side who topped their World Cup qualifying group with relative ease but since then have lost five friendlies in a row, coming up short against Japan, South Korea, Austria, Germany and Mexico.

This is their last warm-up game before their opener against Panama so expect them to name a strong starting line-up.

Aside from Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams this is a Black Stars squad lacking star quality and the loss of Mohammed Kudus to injury is a big blow.

It’s hard to be overly enthused about Wales at odds-on in places though and the draw, which has landed in Wales’ last two matches, looks a tempting price.

Semenyo the main man for visitors

Antoine Semenyo had a strong campaign, having scored 21 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth and Manchester City respectively. The forward has netted only three times for his country but would desperately love to set himself up for the World Cup by adding to that tally.

Wales vs Ghana Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Ethan Ampadu to be shown a card

Nathan Broadhead to have a shot on target

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stat for Wales vs Ghana

♦ Wales have drawn six of their last 11 friendlies

Wales vs Ghana betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Wales 19-20 Ghana 27-10 Draw 11-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Wales vs Ghana team news and predicted line-ups

Wales

Harry Wilson has pulled out of the squad but Ben Davies and Connor Roberts return after long injury lay-offs.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Lawlor, DaSilva; Sheehan, Ampadu; Brooks, Broadhead, Thomas; Moore

Subs: Koumas, James, Colwill, Mepham, Roberts, Davies, Davies

Ghana

Mohammed Kudus remains out but Baba Abdul Rahman and Ernest Nuamah are back in the squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-4): Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Oppong, Djiku, Rahman; Partey, Sibo; Williams, Ayew, Semenyo, Kwabena Adu

Subs: Nuamah, Thomas-Asante, Yirenkyi, Fatawu, Opoku, Mensah, Senaya

Read more football predictions:

World Cup warm-ups: Expert predictions for Tuesday's international friendlies

Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, June 2: Back our acca at 17-1

Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 11-4 selection from Tuesday's international action

FAQs

When is the international friendly between Wales and Ghana?

Wales vs Ghana takes place on Tuesday, June 2, and kicks off at 7.45pm BST.

Where is Wales vs Ghana being played?

The venue for the game is the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.

Where can I watch Wales vs Ghana ?

BBC One Wales & S4C are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Wales vs Ghana ?

Wales are 19-20 to win, Ghana are a 27-10 chance and the draw is 11-5 with bet365.

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