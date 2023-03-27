Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Tuesday's matches in Euro 2024 qualifying
Best bets
Both teams to score in Switzerland v Israel
Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday
3pts Evs Hills
Octavian Popescu to be last goalscorer in Romania v Belarus
Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Tuesday
1pt 8-1 bet365
Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions
Switzerland's 2022 World Cup run ended with a 6-1 drubbing by Portugal in the last 16 but they were on the right side of a rout in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier, beating Belarus 5-0 on Saturday.
Midfielder Renato Steffen scored a hat-trick for the Swiss within the first half an hour although they were given an early scare when Belarus striker Vladimir Khvashchinskiy hit the underside of the bar with just a minute on the clock.
Switzerland's final group game at the World Cup was a dramatic 3-2 win over Serbia and backing both teams to score looks a decent price when they host Israel in qualifying Group I.
The visitors drew 1-1 at home to Kosovo in their opening fixture and 13 of their last 14 internationals have featured goals at both ends. The only exception was a 2-0 friendly defeat to Germany in March 2022 and Israel, who have scored at least twice in 14 of their last 17 games, can contribute to a lively clash in Geneva.
After their loss to the Swiss, Belarus head to Romania on Tuesday to face a side who started their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win in Andorra.
Dennis Man and Denis Alibec scored the goals for Romania before their hosts were reduced to ten men just after the hour mark but substitute Octavian Popescu also menaced the Andorra defence, racking up three shots in just 17 minutes, and the pacy FCSB youngster is worth backing to score the last goal of the game.
