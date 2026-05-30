Sunday's international friendly predictions, betting odds and tips: Senegal set for Charlotte success

USA vs Senegal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 31

Kick-off 8.30pm

Venue Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Competition International friendly

TV Premier Sports 1

Best bets

Senegal draw no bet vs USA

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Under 3.5 goals in Germany vs Finland

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Sunday's international predictions

The European domestic season concluded on Saturday and attention now switches to the World Cup, with a number of friendlies taking place around the globe.

World Cup co-hosts USA take on Senegal in Charlotte on Sunday evening and the visitors look a good bet to leave with a victory.

The Stars & Stripes were beaten 2-0 by Portugal and 5-2 by Belgium, in a pair of home friendlies in March, and while those matches came against two top European teams, the US put in a pair of worrying defensive performances.

There is quality in the USA squad, but Celtic’s Auston Trusty is not a convincing option at the heart of the defence and keeper Matt Freese is an average performer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are not convincing in key positions and Senegal can have hopes of cashing in at the Bank of America Stadium.

The Lions of Teranga are a top side, and Brazil are the only team to have beaten Pape Thiaw’s men in their last 21 matches.

Senegal are a decent price on the draw no bet market.

Also on Sunday, Finland are capable of being competitive against Germany.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men scored only 16 goals in six World Cup qualifying matches and six of those strikes came in two matches against minnows Luxembourg.

Germany have forwards with big reputations, but Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade haven't been in flying form for their clubs this season and Kai Havertz is unavailable due to his Champions League final commitments with Arsenal.

Finland have conceded only two goals in their last four matches, so under 3.5 goals could be a winning bet in Mainz.

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