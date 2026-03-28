Scotland vs Japan predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Scotland vs Japan kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, March 28

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Hampden Park, Glasgow

Competition International Friendly

TV BBC One Scotland, BBC iPlayer

Scotland play their first game since their dramatic November clash with Denmark in which they secured qualification for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

This is the first of two warm-up matches in this international break as they take on Japan, who will also be at this summer's World Cup, at Hampden Park.

Scotland vs Japan betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Japan

2pts 6-5 general

Best player bet

Ayase Ueda to score at any time

21-10 Hills

Longshot

John McGinn to score at any time

13-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Scotland vs Japan preview

There have not been many better memories in Scottish football history than the drizzly night last November when they beat Denmark 4-2 to secure a spot at this summer’s World Cup.

It was bedlam in Hampden Park as Kieran Tierney struck in the 93rd-minute to edge Steve Clarke’s side ahead in a highly dramatic game, before Kenny McLean’s long-range effort sealed the deal as the hosts clung on.

After the chaos and elation, the preparation must begin with the first of two warm-up matches against Japan and the Ivory Coast this afternoon.

The Samurai Blue have become regulars at the World Cup and qualified this time in comfortable fashion, winning seven of their ten qualifiers to top a table containing Australia, Saudi Arabia and China.

A 2-0 loss to the United States is their only defeat in their last ten games and they should provide a stern test to this Scotland side. Hajime Moriyasu’s men are ranked 19th in the world after beating Brazil in an October friendly before securing wins to nil over Ghana and Bolivia.

While there will be a huge outpouring of support for Scotland in their first game since securing World Cup qualification, they are taking on a top-quality outfit and have put in some poor performances in friendlies under Clarke.

Hajime Moriyasu led Japan to seven wins from ten World Cup qualifiers Credit: Getty Images

The Scots lost to Iceland at Hampden last summer and suffered friendly defeats to Northern Ireland and the Netherlands in the build-up to Euro 2024.

Their ability to perform under pressure is a huge attribute but they can struggle when it is off and they are likely to find it tough to break down an organised away side.

Japan conceded just three goals in their ten World Cup qualifiers and have kept five clean sheets in their nine games since then.

In Kaoru Mitoma, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda they have a number of potent attacking talents too, particularly on the counter.

It may be worth siding with the Samurai Blue to spoil the party atmosphere at Hampden by securing a fourth friendly win in a row.

Ueda a big danger for visitors

Ayase Ueda has been one of the in-form strikers in Europe this season, scoring 23 goals for Feyenoord.

He is likely to lead the line and has 16 goals in his last 24 games for Japan, so he could be the likeliest route to goal for the Samurai Blue.

McGinn overpriced to score

John McGinn's goalscoring efforts have been overshadowed somewhat by his teammate Scott McTominay in recent months, but the Aston Villa midfielder remains the top scorer in this squad with 20 goals and has netted in his last two appearances for his club.

He looks far too big to find the net in this one.

Scotland vs Japan Bet Builder

Under 3.5 goals

Japan have been rock solid at the back and should ensure that this is a low-scoring affair.

Ayase Ueda to score at any time

The Feyenoord striker has 22 goals in 26 games in this season's Eredivisie and his record for Japan is also strong.

John McGinn to have a shot on target

The Aston Villa midfielder has scored in his last two games for his club and is the top scorer in the Scotland squad.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Scotland vs Japan

♦ Japan have lost just two of their last 23 matches.

♦ Japan have kept seven clean sheets in their last 12 games.

♦ Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in all of Scotland's last four outings.

♦ Fifteen of the 18 goals in Scotland's last four matches came in the second half.

♦ Japan's Koki Ogawa has ten goals in 13 appearances for his national team.

Scotland vs Japan betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Scotland vs Japan in this international friendly. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Scotland 9-4 Japan 6-5 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Scotland vs Japan team news and predicted line-ups

Scotland

Aaron Hickey, Ben Gannon-Doak, Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland miss out through injury but Billy Gilmour, Tommy Conway, Dominic Hyam, Ross McCrorie and Nathan Patterson have been recalled. Young Kilmarnock forward Findlay Curtis could make his debut.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Gunn; Patterson, McKenna, Hanley, Robertson; Ferguson, Gilmour; McGinn, McTominay, Christie; Adams

Subs: Tierney, Souttar, McLean, Miller, Dykes, Conway, Curtis

Japan

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Take Kubo, Takumi Minamino, Wataru Endo and Ko Itakura all miss out through injury. Celtic forward Daizen Maeda could feature.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Z. Suzkui, Watanabe, Ito, Taniguchi; Doan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura; Ito, Ueda, Mitoma

Subs: Tanaka, Maeda, Ogawa, Machino, Fujita, Seko, J. Suzuki

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FAQs

When is Scotland vs Japan?

Scotland vs Japan takes place on Saturday March 28 and kicks off at 5pm GMT.

Where is Scotland vs Japan being played?

The venue for the game is Hampden Park.

Where can I watch Scotland vs Japan?

BBC One Scotland is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Scotland vs Japan?

Japan are 6-5 to win, Scotland are a 9-4 chance and the draw is 23-10.

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