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Scotland vs Curacao predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
Scotland face Curacao in an international friendly. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Hampden Park.
Scotland vs Curacao kick-off, date & TV info
Date Saturday, May 30
Kick-off 1pm
Venue Hampden Park, Glasgow
Competition International friendly
TV BBC1 Scotland, BBCiplayer
Scotland and Curacao warm up for World Cup combat with a first-ever meeting between the nations in an intriguing friendly at Hampden Park, where the Tartan Army will be eager to wave their team off on a high before their cross-Atlantic adventure.
Scotland vs Curacao betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Scotland to win both halves
1pt 7-5 Paddy Power
Best player bet
Scott McTominay over 1.5 shots on target
11-10 bet365
Scotland vs Curacao preview
Steve Clarke would dearly love to send Scotland across the pond in glorious, goal-drenched style and they really ought to be able to get the better of Curacao at Hampden Park.
Notwithstanding Scotland's disappointing start to 2026 or the fact that Curacao are also heading for the World Cup, this is a fixture that should provide the Tartan Army with some welcome pre-finals confidence.
Clarke will presumably mix up his squad as there is another international to come against Bolivia.
But the gutsy Scots should still be too strong for Dick Advocaat's Curacao, whose own World Cup build-up is going worse than Scotland's.
While the Scots have suffered a pair of 1-0 losses to Japan and Ivory Coast, Curacao have suffered humbling defeats against China and Australia, losing 2-0 and 5-1 respectively.
They lost both halves in each game and Scotland can complete the hat-trick.
This is a tough assignment for Curacao, who have never beaten European opponents, although they are a sterner test than ever before thanks to the recruitment of as many Dutch-born and based players as they could find.
To qualify for a World Cup, no matter how expanded the tournament, is no mean feat and they have several players with Premier League experience in Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong and Jurgen Locadia.
Advocaat's squad is also packed with players who have graced the Eredivisie, with several ex-Dutch youth internationals in the group.
Clarke won't take them lightly but needs to make a statement and they should be trusted to break down a visiting team who will look to be organised and disciplined.
Curacao are learning the hard way about taking on teams from outside Central America and having blown it against China and the Aussies, expect more of the same in Glasgow.
Great Scott to find his Hampden range
Scott McTominay has arrived home after an excellent season with Napoli in which he has scored 14 goals, plus a couple of beauties for Scotland.
With his confidence through the roof, expect him to display his newly-acquired attacking prowess by landing a couple of efforts on target.
Scotland vs Curacao Bet Builder
John McGinn to score or assist
Over 7 corners
Most goals in the first half
Pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Scotland vs Curacao betting odds
Sign up with Paddy Powerto bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Scotland
|1-6
|Curacao
|13-1
|Draw
|5-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Scotland vs Curacao team news and predicted line-ups
Scotland
Grant Hanley and Craig Gordon have shaken off knocks to put themselves in contention to feature.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; Gilmour, McTominay, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Shankland, McGinn.
Curacao
Livano Comenencia and winger Kenji Gorre have minor injuries and are unlikely to be risked with the World Cup less than two weeks away.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Room; Sambo, Van Eijma, Obispo, Floranus; L Bacuna, Roemeratoe, J Bacuna; Hansen, Locadia, Chong.
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FAQs
When is Scotland vs Curacao?
Scotland vs Curacao takes place on Saturday, May 30 and kicks off at 1pm BST.
Where is Scotland vs Curacao being played?
The venue for the game is Hampden Park, Glasgow.
Where can I watch Scotland vs Curacao?
BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer are showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for Scotland vs Curacao?
Scotland are 1-6 to win, Curacao are a 13-1 chance and the draw is 5-1 with Paddy Power.
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Published on inInternational football
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