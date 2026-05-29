Scotland vs Curacao predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Scotland vs Curacao kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 30

Kick-off 1pm

Venue Hampden Park, Glasgow

Competition International friendly

TV BBC1 Scotland, BBCiplayer

Scotland and Curacao warm up for World Cup combat with a first-ever meeting between the nations in an intriguing friendly at Hampden Park, where the Tartan Army will be eager to wave their team off on a high before their cross-Atlantic adventure.

Scotland vs Curacao betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Scotland to win both halves

1pt 7-5 Paddy Power

Best player bet

Scott McTominay over 1.5 shots on target

11-10 bet365

Scotland vs Curacao preview

Steve Clarke would dearly love to send Scotland across the pond in glorious, goal-drenched style and they really ought to be able to get the better of Curacao at Hampden Park.

Notwithstanding Scotland's disappointing start to 2026 or the fact that Curacao are also heading for the World Cup, this is a fixture that should provide the Tartan Army with some welcome pre-finals confidence.

Clarke will presumably mix up his squad as there is another international to come against Bolivia.

But the gutsy Scots should still be too strong for Dick Advocaat's Curacao, whose own World Cup build-up is going worse than Scotland's.

While the Scots have suffered a pair of 1-0 losses to Japan and Ivory Coast, Curacao have suffered humbling defeats against China and Australia, losing 2-0 and 5-1 respectively.

They lost both halves in each game and Scotland can complete the hat-trick.

This is a tough assignment for Curacao, who have never beaten European opponents, although they are a sterner test than ever before thanks to the recruitment of as many Dutch-born and based players as they could find.

To qualify for a World Cup, no matter how expanded the tournament, is no mean feat and they have several players with Premier League experience in Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong and Jurgen Locadia.

Advocaat's squad is also packed with players who have graced the Eredivisie, with several ex-Dutch youth internationals in the group.

Clarke won't take them lightly but needs to make a statement and they should be trusted to break down a visiting team who will look to be organised and disciplined.

Curacao are learning the hard way about taking on teams from outside Central America and having blown it against China and the Aussies, expect more of the same in Glasgow.

Great Scott to find his Hampden range

Scott McTominay has arrived home after an excellent season with Napoli in which he has scored 14 goals, plus a couple of beauties for Scotland.

With his confidence through the roof, expect him to display his newly-acquired attacking prowess by landing a couple of efforts on target.

Scotland vs Curacao Bet Builder

John McGinn to score or assist

Over 7 corners

Most goals in the first half

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Scotland vs Curacao betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Scotland 1-6 Curacao 13-1 Draw 5-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Scotland vs Curacao team news and predicted line-ups

Scotland

Grant Hanley and Craig Gordon have shaken off knocks to put themselves in contention to feature.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Gunn; Patterson, Hendry, McKenna, Tierney; Gilmour, McTominay, Christie; Gannon-Doak, Shankland, McGinn.

Curacao

Livano Comenencia and winger Kenji Gorre have minor injuries and are unlikely to be risked with the World Cup less than two weeks away.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Room; Sambo, Van Eijma, Obispo, Floranus; L Bacuna, Roemeratoe, J Bacuna; Hansen, Locadia, Chong.

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FAQs

When is Scotland vs Curacao ?

Scotland vs Curacao takes place on Saturday, May 30 and kicks off at 1pm BST.

Where is Scotland vs Curacao being played?

The venue for the game is Hampden Park, Glasgow.

Where can I watch Scotland vs Curacao ?

BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Scotland vs Curacao ?

Scotland are 1-6 to win, Curacao are a 13-1 chance and the draw is 5-1 with Paddy Power.

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