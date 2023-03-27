Scotland v Spain predictions: Scots can maintain positive start

Where to watch Scotland v Spain

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

Scotland or draw double chance

1pts 5-4 Hills

Scotland v Spain odds

Scotland 9-2

Spain 4-6

Draw 9-2

Scotland v Spain team news

Scotland

Lyndon Dykes looks likely to replace lone striker Che Adams, who was injured during Saturday's 3-0 victory at home to Cyprus. Adams and right back Anthony Ralston have withdrawn from the squad.

Spain

Pedri, Gerard Moreno and Bryan Gil have had to withdraw from the squad.

Scotland v Spain predictions

Scotland did what they had to do by winning 3-0 at home to Cyprus in their first match of Euro 2024 qualification and they can follow up by taking at least a point against Group A top seeds Spain at Hampden Park.

Spain are the heavyweights of the section and made a successful start by defeating Norway 3-0 in Malaga on Saturday.

However, they were flattered by the margin of victory over the Norwegians, who caused them plenty of problems despite missing injured striker Erling Haaland.

A late double from 32-year-old centre-forward Joselu on his debut was needed to put some gloss on the scoreline, and there were plenty of anxious moments beforehand including a glorious chance wasted by Alexander Sorloth.

While the three points were hugely welcome, Spain will need to play better if they are to establish full control over the group.

Norway were troublesome opponents and there is the potential for Scotland to offer a stern test.

Steve Clarke's men were functional rather than fabulous against Cyprus and there were a few nerves flying around before substitute Scott McTominay added two goals inside the final ten minutes.

However, Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn was not seriously tested and the clean sheet was the Scots' third in their last four Hampden Park encounters.

Clarke's return to a tried-and-trusted three-man defence enabled him to get the best out of Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson, who provided the assist for the third goal.

There was a blow in the second half when Che Adams was forced off with an injury but replacement Lyndon Dykes offered a greater aerial threat which afforded opportunities to mix up the play and go more direct from time to time.

Scotland will probably look to sit deeper against Spain and rely on set-pieces and counter-attacks, but they have shown many times that they can defend with discipline and they are capable of frustrating the Spanish, who look like a team in transition after replacing Luis Enrique with Luis de la Fuente in the dugout.

De La Fuente appears to favour a more balanced style to his possession-obsessed predecessor and his decision to hand the captaincy to centre-forward Alvaro Morata would suggest that the tactic of regularly deploying a false nine has come to an end.

However, there are often teething problems when a team gets used to a slightly different style and there could be a bump in the road in Glasgow, where the Scots look decent value to avoid defeat.

Key stat

Scotland have avoided defeat in their last five competitive games

Probable teams

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Porteous, Hanley, Tierney; Hickey, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; Armstrong, McGinn; Dykes.

Spain (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Balde; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; Olmo, Morata, Gavi.

