Saturday's international football predictions, betting odds and tips: Martinez's Selecao can upset Mexico's big night

Best bets

Canada to win & under 3.5 goals

5pm

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes



Portugal

2am Sunday

1pt 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Saturday's international football predictions

While various teams across the globe are still looking to punch their ticket for this summer's World Cup, the three host nations are all in action and desperate to gain morale-boosting successes to lift their spirits.

The USA, Mexico and Canada have been restricted to non-competitive friendlies and Concacaf battles, while others have been in the grips of qualifying campaigns, but with the tournament just around the corner, all three face European opposition to gain an extra edge.

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT face Belgium in Atlanta just when their opponents are reaching the end of their golden generation era but have shown signs of life under Rudi Garcia.

The Americans are unbeaten in five and the Belgians have not fallen to defeat in their last six outings, so it will be interesting to see how this one turns out, even though it makes limited appeal from a betting perspective. The visitors are without first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

There are better punting opportunities in Canada's game against Iceland and Mexico's home match against Portugal.

Marsch's men may grind it out

Former Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch will guide co-hosts Canada at the World Cup Credit: Getty Images

Canada have the lowest World Cup pedigree of the three hosts, but they are ticking along nicely under former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, losing just one of their last 14 matches.

Defensive qualities have been on show in a run of clean sheets in their last four outings and a win over Iceland looks well within their compass.

Their visitors to Toronto have failed to score in their last two defeats, to Mexico and Ukraine, and their two qualifying victories over Azerbaijan are little to write home about.

It may not be a goal-filled encounter – none of Canada's last six games have featured more than two goals – so doubling a victory for the Reds with the game featuring fewer than three goals could be the way to go.

Portugal primed to rock Azteca

Later, Mexico will be hoping for a grand performance as the legendary Estadio Azteca reopens after redevelopment, but there is a strong chance Portugal will spoil the party, even without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Mexicans are unbeaten in their last 20 home games and have claimed wins over Iceland, Bolivia and Panama in their last three outings. But that came following a run of six games without a victory after their Gold Cup success over the USA.

A clash with Roberto Martinez's side is a big step up in class for El Tri. Portugal thumped Armenia 9-1 without the suspended Ronaldo in their last outing, so the visitors can give an indication to Mexican fans just what they may have to cope with this summer.

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