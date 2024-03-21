Netherlands v Scotland predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Netherlands v Scotland. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Netherlands v Scotland

You can watch Netherlands v Scotland in an international friendly at 7.45pm on Friday, March 22nd, live on Viaplay Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Scotland or draw double chance

1pt 15-8 Betfair

Netherlands v Scotland odds

Netherlands 4-9

Scotland 13-2

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Netherlands v Scotland team news

Netherlands

The Dutch are missing Micky van de Ven, Brian Brobbey, Sven Botman, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong and Joshua Zirkzee.

Scotland

Grant Hanley is working his way back to full match sharpness after a long-term Achilles injury but has decided to withdraw from the squad. Aaron Hickey is also unavailable.

Netherlands v Scotland predictions

Scotland gave Spain a run for their money in Euro 2024 qualifying Group A and they put up a fight against another European big gun in their Amsterdam friendly against the Netherlands.

Steve Clarke's side are preparing for a second successive appearance at a European Championship finals after progressing from a difficult section in fairly comfortable fashion.

Now the focus is on preparing in the best possible manner for their Euro 2024 campaign which starts with the tournament opener against hosts Germany on June 14th.

Clarke is keen to ensure his side are battl-hardened before the start of the tournament and will be targeting a morale-boosting result against the Dutch, who are sixth in the Fifa rankings.

The Netherlands are often considered to be among the potential winners at major tournaments but they haven't reached the final eight at a European Championships since a quarter-final exit at Euro 2008.

Ronald Koeman's side qualified as runners-up in Group B, but finished four points adrift of France, who beat them 4-0 at the Stade de France and 2-1 in Amsterdam.

The Oranje might feel they have something to prove against the big teams and are likely to be targeting a big performance in next Tuesday's friendly against Germany in Frankfurt.

Koeman would like to go into the Germany match with a victory but his options are restricted by injuries to some senior players including midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who often provides the creative spark.

Veteran midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are the leading scorers in the squad with tallies of 27 and 44, but Wijnaldum has ceased to be a key member of the side and Depay may be short of confidence after struggling to hold down a regular starting berth with Atletico Madrid.

Wout Weghorst is an alternative candidate to lead the line but his physical approach shouldn't concern the Scots, who have no shortage of robust defenders.

Scotland can cope at the back and they have a few individuals, including midfield goal-getters Scott McTominay and John McGinn who might come up with a match-defining moment.

Clarke's men lost 3-1 at home to England and 4-1 away to France in the autumn but they have given some big performances in recent years and can end a sequence of three successive friendly defeats.

Key stat

Scotland have avoided defeat in 11 of their last 15 matches

Probable teams

Netherlands (3-4-2-1): Verbruggen; De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Hartman; Simons, Malen; Weghorst.

Subs: Blind, De Ligt, Wijnaldum, Wieffer, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Depay, Gakpo.

Scotland (3-4-2-1): Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Adams.

Subs: McKenna, Cooper, Taylor, Armstrong, McLean, Ralston, Ferguson, Dykes, Shankland.

Inside info

Netherlands

Star man Virgil van Dijk

Top scorer Memphis Depay

Penalty taker Memphis Depay

Card magnet Marten de Roon

Assist ace Xavi Simons

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Scotland

Star man John McGinn

Top scorer John McGinn

Penalty taker John McGinn

Card magnet Ryan Porteous

Assist ace Andy Robertson

Set-piece aerial threat Ryan Porteous

Netherlands v Scotland b et builder predictions

Scotland or draw double chance

Scotland lost only one of eight games in Euro 2024 qualifying and they can avoid defeat against the Netherlands, who have won just three of their last ten friendlies.

Ryan Porteous to be carded

The Watford defender has collected 11 yellow cards in the Championship this season and looks an obvious caution candidate.

Under 2.5 goals

Scotland kept four clean sheets in qualifying and their solid defence can contribute to a low-scoring outcome.

Pays out at 16-1 with bet365

