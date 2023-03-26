Monday's Euro 2024 qualification predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Serbia to beat Montenegro

Viaplay Online, 7.45pm

2pts 3-4 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Czech Republic -1 goal handicap v Moldova

Viaplay Online, 7.45pm

1pt 8-11 bet365

Monday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Balkan neighbours Montenegro and Serbia both started their Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns with wins and will be looking to lay down a marker when they clash in Podgorica on Monday.

Montenegro dug deep to win 1-0 away to Bulgaria but have never qualified for the finals of a major tournament and face a much sterner challenge against Serbia, who were dominant in a 2-0 win over Lithuania in their opening qualifier.

Serbia were underwhelming at the World Cup last year but were looking good before heading to Qatar when the pressure was not on, coming out on top in their Nations League section.

They won four of their six games in Group B4, picking up key wins away to Norway and Sweden, and with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic leading the line, they are worth chancing to also win on the road against their close rivals.

Failure to qualify for the Qatar World Cup was a major blow for the Czech Republic but they have featured at each of the last seven European Championships and are on course to make Euro 2024 after a strong opening performance against Poland, who they beat 3-1.

That showed they are a team with goals in them and they should be fancied to follow it with a comfortable win away to Moldova, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by the Faroe Islands last time out.

In their prior fixture to that, they were battered 5-0 by Romania and they are 136 places lower than Czech Republic in the Fifa world rankings, so a bet on the Czechs conceding one goal on the handicap - meaning they have to win by two or more goals - could be the way to go.

