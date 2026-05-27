Ireland vs Qatar predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Ireland vs Qatar kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, May 28

Kick-off 7.45pm

Venue Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Competition International friendly

TV RTE2, Amazon Prime PPV

Ireland are still in recovery mode from the disappointment of their failure to qualify for the World Cup this summer but they will look to the future in their friendly against Qatar in Dublin.

The visitors have struggled badly in the build-up to this year's finals and need to improve if they are to make any mark in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ireland vs Qatar betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ireland to win & under 3.5 goals

1pt 13-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Ireland vs Qatar preview

It was a familiar story for Ireland as they missed out on World Cup qualification by losing in the playoffs for the fourth time in their last eight campaigns, this time after a penalty shootout defeat to the Czech Republic in March.

However the FAI saw enough positives from their campaign, which included a miraculous comeback from the brink to reach the playoffs, to give manager Heimir Hallgrimsson the keys to rebuild with their Euro 2028 campaign in mind.

That process began with a goalless friendly against North Macedonia but the Boys in Green followed that with a comfortable 5-0 success over Grenada.

Now they face another friendly against a Qatar team who did manage to qualify for this year’s World Cup. The fact that there are eight uncapped players, four of which are 21 or younger, in Hallgrimsson’s squad does show that he is looking to the future.

Mason Melia and Jaden Umeh are exciting youngsters and Seamus Coleman is the only player over the age of 30 selected so expect some fresh faces to make an impact.

The hosts will also be boosted by the fact that Qatar are struggling badly under former West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui. They have only won one of their last nine games and have lost to Kyrgyzstan, Palestine and Uzbekistan in the last 18 months.

Ireland were 4-0 winners the last time that these two met and they should be able to secure another success, but a disjointed squad and a low-stakes affair mean that goals may not flow so freely this time.

Ireland vs Qatar Bet Builder

Ireland to win

The hosts are on a six-game unbeaten run and beat Qatar 4-0 the last time these two met

Troy Parrott to score at any time

Ireland's star striker has six goals in his last four games for his country

Most goals in second half

More goals have been scored in the second half in four of Qatar's last five games

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

Key stats for Ireland vs Qatar

♦ Ireland are on a six-game unbeaten run

♦ Seven of Ireland's last nine home games have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ Qatar have only won one of their last nine matches

♦ Both teams to score has landed in only two of Ireland's last seven outings

♦ Troy Parrott has six goals in his last four games for Ireland

Ireland vs Qatar betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match.

Market Odds Ireland 4-6 13-20 Qatar 17-4 7-2 Draw 29-10 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Ireland vs Qatar team news and predicted line-ups

Ireland

Alan Browne, Alex Gilbert, Finn Azaz, Ryan Manning and Andrew Omobamidele have withdrawn. Dara O'Shea, Jack Moylan, Jason Molumby and Caoimhin Kelleher are only available for this friendly. There are eight uncapped players.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Kelleher; O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea; Coleman, Molumby, Hodge, Murphy; Ogbene, Umeh; Parrott

Qatar

With limited time between now and the World Cup, expect Qatar to field close to their strongest lineup.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Barsham; Miguel, Khoukhi, Al-Hussain, Al-Brake; Boudiaf, Madibo; Edmilson, Al Mannai, Afif; Ali

Read more:

Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has a 13-10 selection from Ireland vs Qatar

FAQs

When is Ireland vs Qatar ?

Ireland vs Qatar takes place on Thursday, May 28 and kicks off at 7.45pm BST.

Where is Ireland vs Qatar being played?

The venue for the game is the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Where can I watch Ireland vs Qatar ?

Amazon Prime PPV is showing the game live in the UK while it is on RTE2 in Ireland.

What is the match betting for Ireland vs Qatar ?

Ireland are 13-20 to win, Qatar are a 7-2 chance and the draw is 11-4 with bet365.

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