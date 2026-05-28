Football Bet Of The Day: Joe Casey has a 13-10 selection from Ireland vs Qatar

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Joe Casey has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the international friendly fixture between Ireland and Qatar.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, May 28

Ireland to win and under 3.5 goals

Ireland vs Qatar

International friendly, Amazon Prime PPV, 7.45pm

Ireland missed out on qualification for the World Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to the Czech Republic in March, giving this friendly a more low-key feel than in if they had made it to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Opponents Qatar have qualified but are hardly in impressive form under former West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui, winning just one of their last nine games.

Ireland won 4-0 the last time the pair met and Heimir Hallgrimsson's men are fancied to repeat the trick considering their strong recent record at home.

However a high-scoring affair appears unlikely and a disjointed squad look set to grind out the victory in Dublin.

Odds: 13-10 with Coral, Ladbrokes

Read more football predictions:

Ireland vs Qatar predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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