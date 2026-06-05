Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has an 8-5 selection from Hungary v Finland

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has analysed Friday's international coupon and his best bet comes from the friendly fixture between Hungary and Finland.

Football Bet of the Day for Friday, June 5

Hungary to win & over 2.5 goals

Hungary vs Finland

International friendly, 6.45pm

Budapest has been basking in the glory of hosting last weekend's Champions League final and now Hungary and Finland head for an international friendly at the Puskas Arena.

Neither side qualified for the World Cup but Hungary beat Armenia home and away in the qualifiers, they took points from games in Ireland and Portugal, and it was only two unfortunate home defeats to those top-two sides which stopped Marco Rossi's men making the playoffs.

That is pretty decent form, in the context of a tie with Finland, who were hammered 4-0 in Germany on Sunday and have been beaten in 12 of their last 19 matches.

Hungary have scored at least two goals in six of their last nine games and Rossi's side can leave the home fans happy with a high-scoring success.

Odds: 8-5 with BoyleSports

Read more football predictions:

80-page World Cup pullout free with Tuesday's Racing Post

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