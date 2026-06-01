World Cup warm-ups: Expert predictions for Tuesday's international friendlies

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Tuesday's international friendly predictions

Croatia vs Belgium predictions

There are a number of international friendly games taking place on Tuesday and the highlight is Croatia’s World Cup warm-up with Belgium in Rijeka.

Croatia won seven of their eight qualifying matches to top a section containing Czech Republic, Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Gibraltar. However, Zlatko Dalic’s men faced limited opposition, they rode their luck when winning 3-2 in Montenegro and were held to a 0-0 draw in the Czech Republic.

Croatia will once again rely on aged performers Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric, while Manchester City duo Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic have only just returned from long-term injuries.

Dalic may decide to give his veteran stars a break before the World Cup gets underway and that may hand an opportunity to Belgium.

The Red Devils are relying on experience themselves with Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Axel Witsel in the squad, but there is also youth, energy and pace on the roster.

Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans are excellent midfield options, 22-year-old Zeno Debast is in at the back and Jeremy Doku can star in attack.

There is more strength in depth to Rudi Garcia’s squad and that could give Belgium the edge in Croatia.

At the very least, there is enough in the price to back the Red Devils in the draw-no-bet market.

Georgia vs Romania predictions

Georgia were a long way off the pace in their World Cup qualifying group, finishing 13 points behind section leaders Spain, but that’s a harsh reflection of the Crusaders.

Willy Sagnol’s men do not have the depth to be a consistent threat on the international stage but they are a side who look to go on the front foot and nine of their last 13 matches have featured at least three goals.

Star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is unlikely to feature against Romania but goals are still set to flow in the Tbilisi.

Romania have seen the net bulge 37 times in their last 11 games and the Tricolours have conceded goals to San Marino, Canada, Cyprus and Moldova in that run of games.

Georgia have enough in attack to trouble a limited Romania defence but Gheorghe Hagi’s side could cause the Crusaders problems at the other end, too.

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