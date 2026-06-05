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International friendlies: Expert predictions for Saturday's matches
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's international friendlies
Best bets for Saturday's international friendlies
Wales
1pt 17-10 Coral, Ladbrokes
Germany to win & both teams to score
1pt 15-8 general
Saturday's international friendly predictions
Romania vs Wales
There are plenty of international friendlies on Saturday and although Wales and Romania have failed to qualify for the World Cup, their clash in Bucharest could be interesting.
Despite the disappointment of missing out on a place in the finals, Wales have improved greatly under Craig Bellamy, who has rebuffed interest from Burnley and Celtic to remain in his post.
The Dragons are unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last five matches with a 7-1 thrashing of North Macedonia the most striking result during that period.
Romania have lost four of their last five matches in a winless stretch and they appointed Gheorghe Hagi for the second time in April, with his first game back at the helm ending in a 1-1 draw against Georgia.
Hagi has a lot of work on his hands to turn things around and their fortunes could get worse before they get better.
USA vs Germany
Germany look to be peaking at the perfect time and they head into Saturday's friendly against World Cup co-hosts the USA at Soldier Field in Chicago eyeing a ninth win in a row.
Die Mannschaft have been clinical during their streak, scoring 26 times, but they conceded once against Ghana and three times against Switzerland during the March internationals, so they are not watertight in defence.
The USA have won four of their last six matches, although it is telling that the two defeats they suffered were against Belgium and Portugal.
The Stars and Stripes did, however, score twice in the 5-2 loss to the Belgians and they beat Senegal 3-2 on Sunday, so they have attacking quality and Mauricio Pochettino's men can get on the scoresheet in a defeat.
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