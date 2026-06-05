England vs New Zealand predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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England vs New Zealand kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, June 6

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, USA

Competition International friendly

TV ITV1

England take on New Zealand in Saturday's international friendly in Florida, where both teams are finalising their plans for the World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions are third-favourites to win the tournament while the All Whites are preparing to face Iran, Egypt and Belgium in Group G.

England vs New Zealand betting tips & predictions

Best bet

England to win 2-0

1pt 9-2 BoyleSports

England vs New Zealand preview

Few of the 48 World Cup finalists had a smoother journey to the tournament than England and New Zealand, who meet in a Florida friendly on Saturday night.

Vanuatu winger Jordy Tasip can watch this game with a sense of pride as he was the only player to score against either team in their 13 combined qualifiers.

Tasip's strike came in November's 8-1 defeat to New Zealand, who also eased past Tahiti 3-0, Samoa 8-0, Fiji 7-0 and New Caledonia 3-0.

Thomas Tuchel's England won to nil in all eight of their qualifiers against Group K rivals Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra.

Tuchel tinkered with his tactics and personnel in March's home friendly fixtures, a 1-1 draw with Uruguay and 1-0 defeat to Japan.

A more focused approach is expected against the All Whites so the 2-0 England win looks a solid correct-score selection.

Strong England defence should stifle underdogs

Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been given extra time to recover after the Champions League final but both should feature in Tuchel's line-up for the Group L opener against Croatia on June 17.

Jude Bellingham is 4-5 with Ladbrokes to start England's first group game and Marcus Rashford (8-11) is hoping to nail down a spot on the left wing.

Tuchel's first-choice back four of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly may well start in front of Jordan Pickford in Tampa.

Chris Wood leads the line for New Zealand but the Nottingham Forest striker scored only three Premier League goals during an injury-hit 2025-26 season.

England and New Zealand's cricketers have been involved in a fast-moving Test match at Lord's this week but the nations' clash in Florida may be more pedestrian.

All Whites boss Darren Bazeley, who played for Watford, Wolves and Walsall during a long career, oversaw a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Haiti on Wednesday.

However, the Kiwis conceded only nine goals in their previous six friendlies against Poland, Norway, Colombia, Ecuador, Finland and Chile, so they should produce a more determined defensive display against England.

England vs New Zealand Bet Builder

England-England double result

Under 3.5 goals

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

Key stats for England vs New Zealand

♦ England's last four games all ended with under 2.5 goals

♦ The Three Lions won all eight of their World Cup qualifying matches to nil

♦ New Zealand have lost six of their last eight games

♦ The All Whites have failed to score in three of their last four friendlies

England vs New Zealand betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds England 1-14 New Zealand 16-1 Draw 13-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

England vs New Zealand team news and predicted line-ups

England

Arsenal's Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke will not feature after playing in the Champions League final. Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, Josh King and Jason Steele are available for selection despite not being in the World Cup squad.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Rogers, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

New Zealand

Ryan Thomas is injured and fellow midfielder Joe Bell is a major doubt. Chris Wood should lead the line while Max Crocombe and Alex Paulsen are competing for a start in goal.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Paulsen; Payne, Surman, Bindon, Cacace; Stamenic, Rufer; Just, Randall, McCowatt; Wood

Read more:

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International friendlies: Expert predictions for Saturday's matches

FAQs

When is England vs New Zealand?

England vs New Zealand takes place on Saturday, June 6 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is England vs New Zealand being played?

The venue for the game is the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, USA.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for England vs New Zealand?

England are 1-14 to win, New Zealand are a 16-1 chance and the draw is 13-2 with Sky Bet.

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