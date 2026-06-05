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England vs New Zealand predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder
England face New Zealand in a pre-World Cup international friendly. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game in Tampa, Florida.
England vs New Zealand kick-off, date & TV info
Date Saturday, June 6
Kick-off 9pm
Venue Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, USA
Competition International friendly
TV ITV1
England take on New Zealand in Saturday's international friendly in Florida, where both teams are finalising their plans for the World Cup.
Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions are third-favourites to win the tournament while the All Whites are preparing to face Iran, Egypt and Belgium in Group G.
England vs New Zealand betting tips & predictions
Best bet
England to win 2-0
1pt 9-2 BoyleSports
England vs New Zealand preview
Few of the 48 World Cup finalists had a smoother journey to the tournament than England and New Zealand, who meet in a Florida friendly on Saturday night.
Vanuatu winger Jordy Tasip can watch this game with a sense of pride as he was the only player to score against either team in their 13 combined qualifiers.
Tasip's strike came in November's 8-1 defeat to New Zealand, who also eased past Tahiti 3-0, Samoa 8-0, Fiji 7-0 and New Caledonia 3-0.
Thomas Tuchel's England won to nil in all eight of their qualifiers against Group K rivals Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra.
Tuchel tinkered with his tactics and personnel in March's home friendly fixtures, a 1-1 draw with Uruguay and 1-0 defeat to Japan.
A more focused approach is expected against the All Whites so the 2-0 England win looks a solid correct-score selection.
Strong England defence should stifle underdogs
Arsenal stars Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka have been given extra time to recover after the Champions League final but both should feature in Tuchel's line-up for the Group L opener against Croatia on June 17.
Jude Bellingham is 4-5 with Ladbrokes to start England's first group game and Marcus Rashford (8-11) is hoping to nail down a spot on the left wing.
Tuchel's first-choice back four of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly may well start in front of Jordan Pickford in Tampa.
Chris Wood leads the line for New Zealand but the Nottingham Forest striker scored only three Premier League goals during an injury-hit 2025-26 season.
England and New Zealand's cricketers have been involved in a fast-moving Test match at Lord's this week but the nations' clash in Florida may be more pedestrian.
All Whites boss Darren Bazeley, who played for Watford, Wolves and Walsall during a long career, oversaw a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Haiti on Wednesday.
However, the Kiwis conceded only nine goals in their previous six friendlies against Poland, Norway, Colombia, Ecuador, Finland and Chile, so they should produce a more determined defensive display against England.
England vs New Zealand Bet Builder
England-England double result
Under 3.5 goals
Marcus Rashford to score at any time
Pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Key stats for England vs New Zealand
♦ England's last four games all ended with under 2.5 goals
♦ The Three Lions won all eight of their World Cup qualifying matches to nil
♦ New Zealand have lost six of their last eight games
♦ The All Whites have failed to score in three of their last four friendlies
England vs New Zealand betting odds
Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|England
|1-14
|New Zealand
|16-1
|Draw
|13-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
England vs New Zealand team news and predicted line-ups
England
Arsenal's Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke will not feature after playing in the Champions League final. Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, Josh King and Jason Steele are available for selection despite not being in the World Cup squad.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Rogers, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane
New Zealand
Ryan Thomas is injured and fellow midfielder Joe Bell is a major doubt. Chris Wood should lead the line while Max Crocombe and Alex Paulsen are competing for a start in goal.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Paulsen; Payne, Surman, Bindon, Cacace; Stamenic, Rufer; Just, Randall, McCowatt; Wood
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FAQs
When is England vs New Zealand?
England vs New Zealand takes place on Saturday, June 6 and kicks off at 9pm BST.
Where is England vs New Zealand being played?
The venue for the game is the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, USA.
Where can I watch England vs New Zealand?
ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.
What is the match betting for England vs New Zealand?
England are 1-14 to win, New Zealand are a 16-1 chance and the draw is 13-2 with Sky Bet.
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Published on inInternational football
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