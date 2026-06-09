England vs Costa Rica predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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England vs Costa Rica kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, June 10

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Competition International friendly

TV ITV1

England play their final World Cup warm-up game as they take on Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday night. The Three Lions laboured to a 1-0 win over New Zealand last time out and conditions are likely to be against them again.

However, their opponents were poor in Concacaf qualifying and have not pulled up any trees since.

England vs Costa Rica betting tips & predictions

Best bets

England to win 2-0

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

England to win 3-0

1pt 11-2 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

9-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

England vs Costa Rica preview

The heat will be on in multiple ways when the Three Lions take on Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up match in Orlando on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side toiled in similar conditions in their 1-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday, although this pitch should at least be better than the temporary surface on which they played the All Whites.

Tuchel made 11 changes at half-time of that clash, which further disrupted the rhythm of his team, but he would have preferred a more fluent display and criticised his side’s “freestyle” play. Coming on the back of a defeat to Japan and a draw with Uruguay in March, it has been a while since England produced a convincing performance.

However, with their opening Group L game against Croatia just a week away, don’t expect England to go all out in Orlando, particularly given the nature of their opponents.

Costa Rica had a golden opportunity to qualify for this World Cup as the United States, Mexico and Canada’s hosting duties opened up a much easier path for Concacaf sides than usual.

However, Los Ticos could not take advantage, winning just one of their six matches in the final stage of qualifying. Recent results have not been much better as they lost 5-0 to Iran in March and went down to a 3-1 defeat to Colombia last week.

Manager Fernando Batista has looked towards the future with the squad that he has selected for these games, and the key men from their 2014 run to the quarter-finals such as Keylor Navas, Celso Borges and Joel Campbell are absent.

While England may not be at full throttle in tough conditions, they should not need to get out of second gear to beat these opponents and that is reflected in the odds.

The Three Lions have kept a clean sheet in their last seven wins and look set for another in this clash. The prices for that look short enough though and a more tempting play is Tuchel’s side to win either 2-0 or 3-0.

Rashford could stake claim

One of the few positions in this England team where a spot is still seemingly up for grabs is the left flank, where Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford are set to battle it out.

The former Manchester United man looked sharp against New Zealand and netted the last time that these teams met, in a warm-up for the 2018 World Cup.

Rashford looks a tempting price to get on the scoresheet once more.

England vs Costa Rica Bet Builder

England to win

Marcus Rashford to score at any time

Jeyland Mitchell to be shown a card

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for England vs Costa Rica

♦ Both teams to score has landed in only one of England's last nine matches

♦ England's last five games have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ Costa Rica have conceded at least twice in their last five friendlies

♦ This will be the first World Cup without Costa Rica since 2010

♦ England are yet to concede in two matches against Wednesday's opponents

England vs Costa Rica betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds England 1-7 Costa Rica 10-1 Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

England vs Costa Rica team news and predicted line-ups

England

Arsenal quartet Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke have joined up with the squad and should feature.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Livramento, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

Subs: James, Spence, Rogers, Watkins, Mainoo, Gordon, Toney

Costa Rica

Kenneth Vargas, Warren Madrigal and Alejandro Bran are not in the squad after a disciplinary incident.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sequeira; Quiros, Mitchell, Faerron, Araya; Salazar, Flores; Mora, Soto, Alcocer; Ugalde

Subs: Nunez, Zamora, Sinclair, Galo, Padilla, Ruiz, Peraza

Read more:

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FAQs

When is England vs Costa Rica in this international friendly?

England vs Costa Rica takes place on Wednesday, June 10 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is England vs Costa Rica being played?

The venue for the game is Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Where can I watch England vs Costa Rica?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for England vs Costa Rica?

England are 1-7 to win, Costa Rica are a 10-1 chance and the draw is 7-1 with bet365.

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